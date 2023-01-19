ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NBC Sports

Ed Reed will not coach Bethune-Cookman after all

Less than a month after Bethune-Cookman announced that Ed Reed would be its next head coach, Reed himself announced that he won’t. “Bethune Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a statement. “It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

49ers vs. Cowboys: Who experts picked in playoff rivalry showdown

The 49ers are just one day away from hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in what could be their biggest game at Levi's Stadium yet. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 -- and will be one step closer to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Derek Carr: Rather than tell my side of what happened, I’m choosing to move on

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere.
NBC Sports

What NFL playoff games are on today? Schedule for Sunday

The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs and No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles are through to the championship round. Now, it’s time to find out their opponents. The divisional round of the NFL playoffs concludes with a pair of heavyweight showdowns on Sunday. First, the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals visit the...
NBC Sports

Brett Maher makes a 25-yard field goal to tie the game 9-9

The Cowboys had to punt after their first possession, but 49ers returner Ray-Ray McCloud had the ball knocked out of his hand by Kelvin Joseph. Damone Clark recovered for the Cowboys at the San Francisco 21. The Cowboys reached the San Francisco 7 before stalling. On fourth down, they opted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo Samuel arrives in flashy fit for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Maher misses yet another PAT after 49ers block first attempt

The Dallas Cowboys rolled with Brett Maher in Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff against the 49ers, despite the kicker missing an NFL-record four PAT attempts in his team's wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. And when Maher had a chance to redeem himself in the second quarter...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity

George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator

The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022. After spending...
NBC Sports

Daniel Jones: I’d love to be back, but there’s a business side of it, too

The Giants have some work to do in the coming weeks. Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are scheduled to become free agents in March. In the locker room after Saturday’s loss to the Eagles, Jones was non-committal about wanting to return to the Giants. A day later, Jones said he would “love” a future with the Giants, but he acknowledges it’s uncertain at this point.
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room

The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room. A few players hopped...
NBC Sports

Purdy, Foerster marvel at Shanahan's offensive improv skills

Brock Purdy isn't the only 49er who can improvise on the fly: Coach Kyle Shanahan routinely does it and oftentimes, the improvisation yields successful results. On Thursday, 49ers offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster was asked about San Francisco's offensive success and gave Shanahan credit for thinking outside of the box.
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC Sports

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is a tough nut

After Patrick Mahomes got caught between Corey Peters and Arden Key, and Key fell on the quarterback’s right ankle, bending it sideways, it appeared Mahomes’ day if not his season was done. Mahomes missed only 13 plays, playing through the obvious pain. “He’s a tough kid,” Chiefs coach...
KANSAS CITY, MO

