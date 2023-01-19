Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
NBC Sports
Ed Reed will not coach Bethune-Cookman after all
Less than a month after Bethune-Cookman announced that Ed Reed would be its next head coach, Reed himself announced that he won’t. “Bethune Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a statement. “It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
NBC Sports
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
NBC Sports
49ers vs. Cowboys: Who experts picked in playoff rivalry showdown
The 49ers are just one day away from hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in what could be their biggest game at Levi's Stadium yet. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 -- and will be one step closer to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
NBC Sports
Colts plan to give second interviews to up to five coaching candidates, starting soon
The Colts have 14 potential candidates for their head-coaching position. They have interviewed 11. Sooner than later, the field will begin to narrow. The second wave of interviews likely will begin next week, with the final list depending on whether the finalists are available to be interviewed again. One name...
NBC Sports
Stefon Diggs makes quick exit from Bills locker room after playoff loss
Two years ago, after the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs lingered on the field for a long time. Today, after the team’s second straight loss in the divisional round, Diggs made a quick exit. Via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com, Diggs left...
NBC Sports
Report: Jets requested interview with Bill Callahan, but he signed an extension with Browns
Bill Callahan is staying with the Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets recently requested permission to speak with Callahan about their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that Callahan will be remaining in Cleveland after signing an extension with the team. Callahan has been the offensive line coach...
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will join team that “makes him the most excited to play”
Tom Brady‘s football future is currently cloudy with a chance of meatheads. Brady’s long-time teammate and friend, appearing Saturday night on Brady’s eventual future employer (Fox), offered this observation about Brady’s career moving forward. “Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of...
NBC Sports
Derek Carr: Rather than tell my side of what happened, I’m choosing to move on
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere.
NBC Sports
What NFL playoff games are on today? Schedule for Sunday
The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs and No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles are through to the championship round. Now, it’s time to find out their opponents. The divisional round of the NFL playoffs concludes with a pair of heavyweight showdowns on Sunday. First, the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals visit the...
NBC Sports
Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since...
NBC Sports
Brett Maher makes a 25-yard field goal to tie the game 9-9
The Cowboys had to punt after their first possession, but 49ers returner Ray-Ray McCloud had the ball knocked out of his hand by Kelvin Joseph. Damone Clark recovered for the Cowboys at the San Francisco 21. The Cowboys reached the San Francisco 7 before stalling. On fourth down, they opted...
NBC Sports
Deebo Samuel arrives in flashy fit for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
NBC Sports
Maher misses yet another PAT after 49ers block first attempt
The Dallas Cowboys rolled with Brett Maher in Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff against the 49ers, despite the kicker missing an NFL-record four PAT attempts in his team's wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. And when Maher had a chance to redeem himself in the second quarter...
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
NBC Sports
Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator
The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022. After spending...
NBC Sports
Daniel Jones: I’d love to be back, but there’s a business side of it, too
The Giants have some work to do in the coming weeks. Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are scheduled to become free agents in March. In the locker room after Saturday’s loss to the Eagles, Jones was non-committal about wanting to return to the Giants. A day later, Jones said he would “love” a future with the Giants, but he acknowledges it’s uncertain at this point.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room
The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room. A few players hopped...
NBC Sports
Purdy, Foerster marvel at Shanahan's offensive improv skills
Brock Purdy isn't the only 49er who can improvise on the fly: Coach Kyle Shanahan routinely does it and oftentimes, the improvisation yields successful results. On Thursday, 49ers offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster was asked about San Francisco's offensive success and gave Shanahan credit for thinking outside of the box.
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is a tough nut
After Patrick Mahomes got caught between Corey Peters and Arden Key, and Key fell on the quarterback’s right ankle, bending it sideways, it appeared Mahomes’ day if not his season was done. Mahomes missed only 13 plays, playing through the obvious pain. “He’s a tough kid,” Chiefs coach...
Comments / 0