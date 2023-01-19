Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
NHL trade rumors: Where Bruins stand in Bo Horvat sweepstakes
Bo Horvat is the most popular name in the rumor mill with the March 3 NHL trade deadline about six weeks away. The Vancouver Canucks center is enjoying the best season of his career with 49 points (30 goals, 19 assists) in 43 games. He is one goal shy of his previous career high set last season.
NBC Sports
NHL rumors: Latest asking price for potential Bo Horvat trade revealed
The rumor mill is starting to heat up with the March 3 NHL trade deadline less than six weeks away, and the name garnering most of the attention is Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat. The Canucks captain is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season and...
NBC Sports
Refs blew whopping five calls in favor of Boston in OT win over Golden State
The Celtics' 121-118 overtime win to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at TD Garden certainly lived up to the hype of a 2022 Finals rematch, with the Cs come away victorious and stretching their win streak to eight. But on the other side of the score column, Dub Nation might be feeling even worse after taking a look at the NBA's Last Two Minute Report.
NBC Sports
The case for Celtics making one more trade after surviving Warriors
The Boston Celtics seemingly mounted their final hurdle Thursday night. After four consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors dating to last year's NBA Finals, the Celtics finally vanquished the only team that's had their number over the last seven months. And yet ... they had to pull out all...
NBC Sports
How Tatum made Celtics history in multiple ways in win vs. Warriors
The Boston Celtics' exciting overtime win against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Thursday night wasn't pretty by any means. In fact, it was one of their ugliest victories of the 2022-23 NBA season. But winning is all that really matters, and the Celtics finally ended the Warriors'...
NBC Sports
Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors
Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
NBC Sports
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams exit game vs. Raptors with injuries
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both left Saturday's Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors game due to injuries. Smart rolled his right ankle late in the second quarter and immediately signaled to the bench. He didn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the floor by Celtics trainers.
NBC Sports
JMG shows why Warriors coveted him in impressive return
Over the offseason, the Warriors lost a combination of veteran experience and toughness with players who have had to fight and claw to make a name for themselves in the NBA. Those components are vital to a championship team, and have factored into the Warriors' slow start this season. That's...
NBC Sports
Refs blew whopping five calls that hurt Dubs in OT vs. Celtics
The Warriors' 121-118 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at TD Garden was heartbreaking in itself, but Dub Nation might be feeling even worse after taking a look at the NBA's Last Two Minute Report. In its latest report, the NBA admitted officials missed five calls that...
NBC Sports
Mazzulla shares positive update on Smart, Rob Williams injuries
The first half of Saturday's game in Toronto was a nightmare for the Boston Celtics. Marcus Smart went down with what initially appeared to be a serious ankle injury. The veteran C's guard couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the court. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
NBC Sports
Steph among six Warriors ruled out vs. Cavs to end road trip
The Warriors' 121-118 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night is now that much more frustrating. After battling until the final buzzer, the Warriors now will be without four starters and a handful of players Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State's already-thin roster is...
