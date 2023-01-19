ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery

Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
BUFFALO, NY
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?

Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Chiefs, hobbling Patrick Mahomes headed to fifth straight AFC title game

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth year in a row, though Patrick Mahomes may be limping his way there. The Chiefs took care of the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 27-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night, even as Mahomes left the game early with an ankle injury before returning for the second half. With his right ankle heavily wrapped, Mahomes still had enough vigor to throw a key touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Burrow vs. Allen: Who to trust in AFC Divisional Round | THE CARTON SHOW

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional Round, and Craig Carton asks questions: Which quarterback should we trust more? Mark Schlereth weighs in as they take a look at Joe Burrow and Josh Allen's performance throughout the season, and decide which team has the upper hand in this playoff game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Nick foresees a re-match of last year's AFC title game ahead of Bills-Bengals duel | What's Wright?

Josh Allen’s Bills and Joe Burrow’s Bengals both nearly escaped elimination in the AFC Wild Card Round last weekend. Since Week 17’s cancelled game between these two the Bengals have taken hits to their offensive line and the Bills have suffered injuries to their defense. Nick believes the neutral site scenario for the AFC Championship game will not come into play because the Bengals will win outright and force a re-match of last year’s AFC Championship Game. Nick has little faith in Allen’s ability to protect the ball and likes Cincinnati to cover the 5.5-points.
CINCINNATI, OH
Denver Broncos' New Brass, Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Legacy, & more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

Peter Schrager speaks on the Denver Broncos new ownership and search to find a new head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated his playoff win at Waffle House, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy's legacy is on the line with this playoff run and the Arizona Cardinals new General Manager Monti Ossenfort has an interesting background.
DENVER, CO
NFL divisional odds: How to bet Jaguars-Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) look to snap a long losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) when the teams meet in an NFL divisional round playoff game Saturday in Missouri. The Chiefs have won six in a row over the Jaguars since 2010 and lead the all-time series 8-6.
KANSAS CITY, MO

