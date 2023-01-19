Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay CountyZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County FairgroundsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery
Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?
Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
Will Eagles beat Giants for the third time this season? | UNDISPUTED
The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants tomorrow in an NFC East clash in the Divisional Round. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are (-7.5) favorites in this one. Skip Bayless explains why he is 'jumping on the Giants' bandwagon' against the Eagles.
'He may be a bit limited' - Dr. Matt Provencher updates Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury for Chiefs
Dr. Matt Provencher updated Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury he suffered in the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He thinks he will play next week but will be limited.
'We're the best in the world' - Fred Warner speaks about 49ers' defense limiting the Cowboys to 12 points
Fred Warner spoke with Erin Andrews after the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He touched on the defense limiting the Cowboys offense to 12 points and being excited to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew analyzes Brock Purdy, George Kittle and the 49ers defense
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew break down the San Francisco 49ers offense and defense. They discuss Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Nick Bosa.
Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in...
Who truly won the Mike McCarthy-Aaron Rodgers divorce? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. The Cowboys streak re-introduces a question regarding the Mike McCarthy-Aaron Rodgers divorce. Watch as Colin Cowherd breaks down the actual winner if America's Team upsets the Niners.
Chiefs, hobbling Patrick Mahomes headed to fifth straight AFC title game
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth year in a row, though Patrick Mahomes may be limping his way there. The Chiefs took care of the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 27-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night, even as Mahomes left the game early with an ankle injury before returning for the second half. With his right ankle heavily wrapped, Mahomes still had enough vigor to throw a key touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling.
Burrow vs. Allen: Who to trust in AFC Divisional Round | THE CARTON SHOW
The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional Round, and Craig Carton asks questions: Which quarterback should we trust more? Mark Schlereth weighs in as they take a look at Joe Burrow and Josh Allen's performance throughout the season, and decide which team has the upper hand in this playoff game.
Nick foresees a re-match of last year's AFC title game ahead of Bills-Bengals duel | What's Wright?
Josh Allen’s Bills and Joe Burrow’s Bengals both nearly escaped elimination in the AFC Wild Card Round last weekend. Since Week 17’s cancelled game between these two the Bengals have taken hits to their offensive line and the Bills have suffered injuries to their defense. Nick believes the neutral site scenario for the AFC Championship game will not come into play because the Bengals will win outright and force a re-match of last year’s AFC Championship Game. Nick has little faith in Allen’s ability to protect the ball and likes Cincinnati to cover the 5.5-points.
Betting Brock Purdy will turn into a pumpkin in Niners vs. Cowboys? | What's Wright?
Dak Prescott played a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round... but Nick Wright isn't so sure the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback can duplicate that against what he's calling the best team of the year: The San Francisco 49ers. Watch as he lays out why he's going with the Niners in this NFC Divisional Round.
Cowboys look for playoff redemption vs. 49ers in epic Divisional Round showdown | UNDISPUTED
On Sunday Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys head to San Francisco to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the outcome of the big game.
Denver Broncos' New Brass, Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Legacy, & more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Peter Schrager speaks on the Denver Broncos new ownership and search to find a new head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated his playoff win at Waffle House, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy's legacy is on the line with this playoff run and the Arizona Cardinals new General Manager Monti Ossenfort has an interesting background.
Jalen Hurts looks like old self in Eagles' win: 'Like having Michael Jordan out there'
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles just weren't the Eagles when Jalen Hurts wasn't on the field late in the season. Even when he returned and played hurt, they just didn't look like themselves. But on Saturday night, the real Jalen Hurts returned just in time for the divisional playoffs....
NFL divisional odds: How to bet Jaguars-Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) look to snap a long losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) when the teams meet in an NFL divisional round playoff game Saturday in Missouri. The Chiefs have won six in a row over the Jaguars since 2010 and lead the all-time series 8-6.
'I'm proud of this team' — Jalen Hurts speaks with Pam Oliver after the Eagles' dominant win over the Giants
"I'm proud of this team, I'm proud of these fans." Jalen Hurts speaks with Pam Oliver after the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant win over the New York Giants in the NFL Playoffs.
'You can't dig yourself out of that hole against the Philadelphia Eagles' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to Eagles' blowout victory over Giants
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Philadelphia Eagles' impressive victory against the New York Giants. Johnston and Davis applaud Jalen Hurts' performance.
