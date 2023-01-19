ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curtis Symphony Orchestra to Perform at Immaculata on January 28

 3 days ago

Photo byImmaculata University.

The Curtis Symphony Orchestra presents a concert at Alumnae Hall on the campus of Immaculata University on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 PM.

“Immaculata University is thrilled to have the Curtis Symphony Orchestra return to campus for another amazing concert,” said Joseph Gehring, chair of Immaculata’s music department. “We are proud to offer an exceptional afternoon of entertainment to the Immaculata and Chester County communities.”

Emmy-award-winning, Grammy-nominated conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya leads the Curtis Symphony Orchestra in an afternoon of firsts and favorites. The program includes a boisterous twentieth-century classic, an exhilarating world premiere viola concerto with Curtis President and CEO Roberto Díaz as a featured soloist, and one of the most popular orchestral works in the repertoire.

Single tickets to the concert are $19 and available from the Curtis Patron Services Office at (215) 893-7902 or online.

PROGRAM

Julia Perry – Study for Orchestra

Bright Sheng – Of Time and Love, Concerto for Viola and Orchestra

Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky – Symphony No. 4

