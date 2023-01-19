ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
NEWSBTC

Sell Pressure Mounts On Bitcoin As Miners Offload More BTC

CryptoQuant data on January 20 shows an unusually sharp spike in Bitcoin miners’ outflow, an unexpected development considering the solid performance of BTC prices in the past few trading days. Miners’ Position Index (MPI) Rising. The Miners’ Position Index (MPI) is up from -0.85 registered on December 31,...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Surges Past $22k Triggering Another $250 Million in Liquidations

Bitcoin climbs to $22,600, bringing it closer back to its 200-week moving average. Bitcoin is continuing its weekly rally with a push beyond $22,000, bringing the crypto market back to a market cap of over $1 trillion. The pump has triggered another avalanche of liquidations across digital asset exchanges. Bitcoin...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Massive Target Is Revealed For 2023

It’s been just reported that an important crypto strategist is addressing an important shift in the trend that could be coming for Bitcoin this year. Check out the following reports in order to learn more details about all this. Bitcoin price prediction. According to the latest reports, the crypto...
CoinTelegraph

Opinion: Digital Currency Group's Genesis implosion: What comes next?

It looks as if the bear cycle is going to claim another high-profile crypto company. On Jan. 19, Digital Currency Group’s (DCG’s) lending subsidiary, Genesis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here we have yet another industry giant with a tale of incestuous lending, little risk management to speak of and opaque reporting policies.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Soars Over $22K to Reach Four-Month High

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin soared past $22,000, its highest level since mid-September, as the broader cryptocurrency market continued its unexpected 2023 rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading as high as $22,387, up 5.4%...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin eyes $21.4K zone as analyst predicts BTC price will chase gold

Bitcoin (BTC) rose toward new multi-month highs on Jan. 20 as analysis predicted a new trading range above $18,000. Bitcoin price range "well defined" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD testing but preserving support at $21,000. The pair edged higher at the Wall Street open, in line...
theblock.co

This week in markets: bitcoin climbs, Coinbase stock shrugs off Moody's downgrade

Bitcoin jumped over $23,000 heading into the weekend. Crypto prices generally rose in the past week. The past week has seen crypto prices continue their upward trajectory, with bitcoin rising 16.8% and jumping over the $23,000 mark going into the weekend. Bitcoin was trading at $23,262 as of 2 p.m....
cryptogazette.com

Crypto Analyst: Bitcoin Eyes Massive Surge

It’s just been revealed that Bitcoin eyes a massive surge after the king coin has been seeing more drops in price. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,141. Bitcoin price prediction is out. Pseudonymous crypto...

