Franklin News Post
Supervisors discuss public safety needs in the county
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors is facing an increase in costs as well as additional needs in the county as work begins on the county’s 2023-24 budget. County Administrator Chris Whitlow provided a forecast of the upcoming budget year during a work session held by supervisors on Tuesday. He outlined several concerns as budget preparations ramp up.
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
WDBJ7.com
Parents weigh in on proposed redistricting in Bedford County Public Schools
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The discussion on proposed redistricting in Bedford County Public Schools led the School Board to host a special session to give parents and community members a chance to voice their opinion. ”Before I got up to speak this evening, I forwarded you a petition from...
chathamstartribune.com
Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud
Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
WDBJ7.com
VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
chathamstartribune.com
Booth finalist for Winston-Salem police chief
Danville’s Police Chief Scott Booth is a finalist for a job in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney. Booth is one of four selected by the city for the job of police chief. The other three finalists are currently serving as assistant chiefs with the Winston-Salem...
WBTM
Danville Public Schools Announce Teachers of the Year
Each year, Danville Public Schools (DPS) allows teachers at every building to vote and recognize their peers for outstanding work in the classroom and in the school community. The 2023 Teachers of the Year have been selected and will be honored at a ceremony in April. The division’s Teachers of...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
chathamstartribune.com
Lighting the fires of business at the Spark Innovation Center
From the outside, the building at 508 7th St. in Altavista looks just like the old fire station it once housed; a glass frontage is matched by a pair of glass garage doors — one of which still opens. Pop music floats softly through the air, accompanying modern office furniture and decor. This is now the Spark Innovation Center, a town-owned facility that aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in Altavista.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
cardinalnews.org
Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again
They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
WBTM
Danville Public Schools to Increase STEM and Career Exploration for Students
Danville Public Schools is increasing students’ opportunities for STEM and career exploration through new and re-imagined programming that was announced on Thursday. DPS’ AIM STEM and Career Academies will prepare students to be career ready through increased career and technical education programs and STEM Academies for grades K-12.
WSET
Driver hospitalized after vehicle overturns on Village Highway in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles late Thursday evening. At 11:58 p.m., crews were dispatched to Village Highway and Little Falling Road for reports of a crash with one vehicle overturned and a driver out of the vehicle.
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
WDBJ7.com
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a man reported missing has been found in the aftermath of a crash in Patrick County. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56 of Stuart, had been reported missing/overdue January 14. His body was found January 21 when a passerby saw the wreckage of a Ford Explorer SUV off Route 8, 100 feet south of Route 660, over an embankment. The Explorer had gone off the road and hit several trees, according to police.
Augusta Free Press
Glenn Youngkin told Ford Motor Co. no, which sure did own the libs
Glenn Youngkin apparently said no to Ford Motor Co. because he’s afraid that Donald Trump would use Ford to make fun of his “Chinese sounding” last name at a presidential debate. If you live in the Danville area, and you could have been one of the 2,500...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road
A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road. The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road. The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched...
