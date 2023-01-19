ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Franklin News Post

Supervisors discuss public safety needs in the county

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors is facing an increase in costs as well as additional needs in the county as work begins on the county’s 2023-24 budget. County Administrator Chris Whitlow provided a forecast of the upcoming budget year during a work session held by supervisors on Tuesday. He outlined several concerns as budget preparations ramp up.
chathamstartribune.com

Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud

Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
WDBJ7.com

VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
chathamstartribune.com

Booth finalist for Winston-Salem police chief

Danville’s Police Chief Scott Booth is a finalist for a job in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney. Booth is one of four selected by the city for the job of police chief. The other three finalists are currently serving as assistant chiefs with the Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTM

Danville Public Schools Announce Teachers of the Year

Each year, Danville Public Schools (DPS) allows teachers at every building to vote and recognize their peers for outstanding work in the classroom and in the school community. The 2023 Teachers of the Year have been selected and will be honored at a ceremony in April. The division’s Teachers of...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke park gets new name

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Lighting the fires of business at the Spark Innovation Center

From the outside, the building at 508 7th St. in Altavista looks just like the old fire station it once housed; a glass frontage is matched by a pair of glass garage doors — one of which still opens. Pop music floats softly through the air, accompanying modern office furniture and decor. This is now the Spark Innovation Center, a town-owned facility that aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in Altavista.
ALTAVISTA, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again

They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Public Schools to Increase STEM and Career Exploration for Students

Danville Public Schools is increasing students’ opportunities for STEM and career exploration through new and re-imagined programming that was announced on Thursday. DPS’ AIM STEM and Career Academies will prepare students to be career ready through increased career and technical education programs and STEM Academies for grades K-12.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a man reported missing has been found in the aftermath of a crash in Patrick County. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56 of Stuart, had been reported missing/overdue January 14. His body was found January 21 when a passerby saw the wreckage of a Ford Explorer SUV off Route 8, 100 feet south of Route 660, over an embankment. The Explorer had gone off the road and hit several trees, according to police.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road

A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road. The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road. The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

