Danville, VA

Related
chathamstartribune.com

Booth finalist for Winston-Salem police chief

Danville’s Police Chief Scott Booth is a finalist for a job in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney. Booth is one of four selected by the city for the job of police chief. The other three finalists are currently serving as assistant chiefs with the Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSET

Texas Roadhouse leases a spot on Danville Mall Property: Brokers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide steakhouse chain is headed to the Southside. According to real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Texas Roadhouse has leased a spot at a site at the Danville Mall. The 7,831-square-foot pad site is located on Piedmont Drive. According to the brokers,...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again

ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud

Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke park gets new name

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Lighting the fires of business at the Spark Innovation Center

From the outside, the building at 508 7th St. in Altavista looks just like the old fire station it once housed; a glass frontage is matched by a pair of glass garage doors — one of which still opens. Pop music floats softly through the air, accompanying modern office furniture and decor. This is now the Spark Innovation Center, a town-owned facility that aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in Altavista.
ALTAVISTA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Change in venue for Roanoke College athletic teams

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke College athletic department will be without the use of the Cregger Center Arena for quite some time, due to a burst pipe. The water damage affected the basketball court. The incident happened during the holiday break. For maroons Athletic Director Scott Allison the men and women’s basketball teams along with the men’s volleyball squad will be playing the remainder of the games at the Bast Center.
SALEM, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city

ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County teen found safe

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition

LYNCHBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence

DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
ROANOKE, VA

