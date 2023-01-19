Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 13-year-old girl leads state troopers on 100 mph chase
KEARNEY, Neb. (WKRC) — State troopers in Nebraska were led on a high-speed chase Monday, and say the driver was a 13-year-old girl. It apparently started around 9:30 p.m. when they tried to pull over an SUV traveling at about 35 mph on the interstate. That's when, police say,...
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
UpNorthLive.com
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan Policy Conference held in Acme
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Policy makers and northern Michigan leaders met at the annual Northern Michigan Policy Conference on Friday. This year's conference focused on issues people in northern Michigan have been struggling with, such as business development, housing and childcare. State senators and house representatives joined local leaders...
Comments / 0