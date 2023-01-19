ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Lamb McErlane Attorney Jake D. Becker Elected Partner of Firm

 3 days ago

Jake D. Becker.Photo byLamb McErlane.

Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Jake D. Becker has been elected a Partner of the Firm. 

Becker is a member of Lamb McErlane’s litigation group. He litigates cases at both the trial and appellate levels and handles a variety of employment, insurance coverage, contract, and tort-based disputes.

Becker earned his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and a B.S from Villanova University. He is recognized as a Rising Star by Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and named a Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for Insurance Law, Commercial Litigation & Labor, and Employment Law.

“We welcome Jake to the firm partnership,” said Lamb McErlane PC Chairman and Managing Partner Joel L. Frank. “We commend his accomplishments and value his commitment to the firm and our clients.”

Lamb McErlane PC is a full service regional law firm based in West Chester, with additional offices in Philadelphia, Newtown Square, Oxford, Exton, and Mt. Laurel, NJ. The firm has 48 attorneys and has built a reputation on delivering the highest caliber of legal service in an environment focused on personal attention and results. Bringing the sophistication and experience equated with large, metropolitan firms, Lamb McErlane’s highly efficient, goal oriented, and focused approach produces results that clients deserve.

Learn more about Lamb McErlane.

