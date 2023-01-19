Lamb McErlane Attorney Jake D. Becker Elected Partner of Firm

Jake D. Becker. Photo by Lamb McErlane.

Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Jake D. Becker has been elected a Partner of the Firm.

Becker is a member of Lamb McErlane’s litigation group. He litigates cases at both the trial and appellate levels and handles a variety of employment, insurance coverage, contract, and tort-based disputes.

Becker earned his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and a B.S from Villanova University. He is recognized as a Rising Star by Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and named a Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for Insurance Law, Commercial Litigation & Labor, and Employment Law.

“We welcome Jake to the firm partnership,” said Lamb McErlane PC Chairman and Managing Partner Joel L. Frank . “We commend his accomplishments and value his commitment to the firm and our clients.”

