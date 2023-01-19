ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilton, NH

102.9 WBLM

Analysis Shows That Wicked Smaht People Live in New England

As New Englanders, we know that we are smaht (if you are not from New England, then yes, that means smart, and we do know how to spell it correctly). Obviously, everyone that lives in New England has different levels of intelligence, heck, to be honest, I consider myself to be smart, but I completely suck when it comes to spelling (thank you spell check).
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History

It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
MAINE STATE
pupvine.com

15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog

If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Blue lobster caught by New Hampshire fisherman off Isle of Shoals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire fisherman was in for an exciting surprise when he caught a blue lobster by the Isle of Shoals. Jake Eaton, who caught the lobster, said this is something that doesn't happen every day. He said he gets out to haul three to four times a week and has been fishing for about a decade.
MANCHESTER, NH
country1025.com

This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

Is It Really Illegal To Release Balloons In The State Of Maine?

For years, scientists have warned about the danger the release of latex and mylar balloons poses to our environment. Not only do the downed balloons litter our forests, yards, and parks, they can also injure or kill animals. Critters, birds, and fish eat pieces of the balloons or get tangled-up in the balloon strings. According to scientists, balloon pieces are 32 times more likely to kill wildlife than if a piece of hard plastic was ingested.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Snow Knocks Out Power, Closes Schools in New Hampshire, Maine

The heaviest of the snow has fallen across the Seacoast, but has left several thousand without power and canceled school for many districts. Much of the Seacoast region appears to again have missed out on the heaviest of the snow, with only 1-2 inches on average falling around Rockingham County where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. However, in Strafford County and along the Maine, coast amounts were higher with 4-6 inches on average. A Winter Weather Warning is in effect for those areas.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
FRANCONIA, NH
