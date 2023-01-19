SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 girls basketball rankings: Pair of Edmond schools lead the way

By Ty Loftis

Photo of Edmond Memorial's Avery Hjelmstad by Carlos Flores

Basketball season is in full swing and here at SBLive, it is time to take a look at the top 25 rankings in girls basketball.

Note: Rankings and records are from games through Jan. 14.

1. Edmond North

The Lady Huskies are a unanimous number one in mid-January for a second straight week.

They have beaten state championship contenders Edmond Memorial and Bixby earlier this year en route to a 15-0 record. Their two most recent wins came on the road, and the Lady Huskies won those games by a combined 72 points.

Edmond North has won the Bixby Invitational, Mustang Holiday Classic and Putnam City Invitational . At the end of the day, the Lady Huskies will go as far as North Carolina State commit Laci Steele will take them.

2. Edmond Memorial

Crosstown rival Edmond Memorial sits at 9-2 and has moved up to No. 2 in the rankings this week after a recent home win against Yukon. The Lady Bulldogs’ two losses have come against Bixby and Edmond North by a combined 16 points.

Their schedule is practical over the next month before finishing at Edmond North and a home game with a Norman squad that is expected to be in title contention at the end of the year.

The play of sophomore guard Avery Hjelmstad could determine if the Lady Bulldogs are able to go from title contention to title front-runner.

3. Sapulpa

Appearing as the first Class 5A school is the Lady Chieftains. They have also moved up to No. 3 in the rankings and stand at 12-1 on the year, having won the Tournament of Champions in Arkansas.

Their lone loss was against a Lincoln Christian team at the Tournament of Champions in Oklahoma, but they got revenge via a seven-point win at the Lincoln Christian Invitational.

A recent game against Bixby was canceled, but the Lady Chieftains did recently get a win against Tulsa Union. Sisters Tyla and Stailee Heard will be the key for how Sapulpa carries itself as the year rolls along.

4. Bixby

The Lady Spartans have lost five of their last eight games. Three of those losses came against out-of-state competition at a tournament in Phoenix, Ariz., and the last two have came against top 25 teams Lincoln Christian and Booker T. Washington.

The Lady Spartans also suffered a six-point loss to Edmond North earlier in the year.

With Gracy and Kate Wernli at the helm, along with Gentry Baldwin, expect the Lady Spartans to figure it out, but for now they are going through a lull and trying to find the right pieces to the puzzle.

5. Putnam City West

With a 12-3 record on the year, the Lady Patriots stand at 12-1 in the state of Oklahoma, with two losses coming against out-of-state competition and the other coming against top-ranked Edmond North.

A 22-point win against Choctaw is the notable win PC West was looking for, and last week’s win against crosstown rival Putnam City North could be a momentum-building win the Lady Patriots were looking to get heading into the final month of the regular season.

Sophomore Jazzlin Brown will be expected to be a key contributor.

6. Lincoln Christian

Taking over the top spot in Class 4A is the Lady Bulldogs, who likely have the most impressive resume on this list.

They have wins against Bixby , Sapulpa and Norman. Lincoln Christian’s lone loss came in a rematch against Sapulpa a week after beating them at the Tournament of Champions.

Since that loss to the Lady Chieftains, Lincoln Christian has outscored its opponents, 155-61. With Maddi Stewart, Jordan Faulkner and Adyson Roberts playing at full strength, Lincoln Christian will be a favorite to win the Class 4A title.

7. Midwest City Carl Albert

The Lady Titans have started the year at 12-1 and move up to No. 7 in this week’s rankings. Carl Albert’s lone loss came over winter break against Class A Caddo.

The Lady Titans have wins against Tuttle and Duncan. They are one of a few teams in Class 5A who can challenge Sapulpa for the title.

Carl Albert will have a chance to get some quality wins this weekend at the Titan Classic. That potential challenge for a Class 5A crown will be thanks in large part to seniors Kennedy Cofer, Ari Diaz and Kamryn Sutton.

8. Bethany

Moving down a few spots in the rankings this week is Bethany. They had been 10-0 last week, but the Lady Bronchos split a pair of games against teams ranked in the top 20.

Bethany fell to Tuttle at home, but bounced back by getting a 42-point road win at Weatherford on Friday. Bethany faces another road test this week, as the Lady Bronchos travel to Kingfisher.

As a sophomore, Keziah Lofton has already committed to the University of Oklahoma.

9. Norman

The Lady Tigers are 10-3 on the year, having won five straight. After losing their first two games of the year against Edmond Memorial and Conway, Ark., Norman has went on to win the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament and defeated a top 25 team in Pocola.

Norman will have room to grow, as they face off against Edmond North this week and Edmond Memorial in the final game of the regular season.

Senior experience in Kayla Jones and Nessa Begay, combined with the freshman in Ady Hybl, could pay off to mean big things for the Lady Tigers.

10. Tulsa Booker T. Washington

The Lady Hornets are making the biggest move up the rankings this week after getting a 54-47 win against Bixby on Friday. That win puts the Lady Hornets at 10-1 on the year.

BTW has also been crowned tournament champs at the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational in Bartlesville. The Lady Hornets' one loss came against Broken Arrow, a loss they avenged in the championship game of the Bartlesville Tournament.

Sophomore post player Marcayla Johnson carries the load for her team.

11. Tuttle

Much like Booker T. Washington, the Lady Tigers had a great week, as they have had consecutive wins against Weatherford, Bethany and Piedmont.

Tuttle is now 14-2, and after last week’s impressive performance, they have proven they will be one of a few teams who will challenge Bethany and Lincoln Christian for the Class 4A crown.

Tuttle’s schedule eases up before the final game of the year when they make a return trip to Weatherford.

12. Tahlequah

The Lady Tigers have suffered a single loss on the year, that a two-point loss to Booker T. Washington. Tahlequah has double-digit wins against the likes of McAlester, Glenpool and Will Rogers.

Junior Kori Rainwater will be a force down low, as she leads the team in scoring and recently set a single-game rebounding record with 20. We will likely find out what the Lady Tigers are made of this weekend when they take part in the Midwest City Carl Albert Titan Classic.

13. Choctaw

The Lady Jackets come in at 8-3, having lost their last three games to Edmond Memorial, Putnam City West and Midwest City. As a result, Choctaw has made the biggest drop in the rankings this week.

Choctaw has a chance to find its winning ways and get some impressive wins this weekend at the Moore Tournament. Senior guard Raven Jackson is showing the way for the Lady Jackets and displaying leadership to underclassmen Kate Davis and Aliyah Duval.

14. Washington

Coming in as the first Class 3A school is Washington, who is a perfect 13-0 on the year. The Lady Warriors don’t have a notable win on their schedule yet, and won’t be able to until the state tournament.

With that being said though, they only have two games decided by single digits.

15. Dale

The Lady Pirates lost their first game of the year to Preston, but since then have gone 15-0, having won every game by double digits.

Dale’s schedule hasn’t been the most difficult, as the Lady Pirates have only beaten one team in the top 25, but they do have wins against multiple Class 3A and 4A schools. They also beat a Class 5A school in Santa Fe South.

The Lady Pirates will face Bethel for a second time on Tuesday before taking part in the Cashion Tournament this weekend.

16. El Reno

The Lady Indians sit at 9-3 on the year, with the three losses coming by a combined 10 points. El Reno will see some great competition at the Shawnee Invitational this weekend, and they still have a date with Carl Albert this year.

Sophomore Raegan Bugaj is set to lead her team to be a potential challenger to Sapulpa in regards to winning a Class 5A state championship.

17. Midwest City

Heading into last week, the Lady Bombers had yet to make a statement win. With a 54-48 win against Choctaw, Midwest City finally got that win and moved up a spot in this week’s rankings.

After having played Enid on Tuesday, Midwest City will have a week off before having a chance to get another good win against Putnam City West.

Junior Saliyah Landon has helped carry her team so far.

18. Weatherford

The Lady Eagles lost their most recent game of the year to Bethany by a whopping 42 points. After the loss, Weatherford sits at 11-2, with its other loss against 11th ranked Tuttle.

Weatherford will face some stiff competition this weekend, at the Kingfisher Tournament, as the Lady Eagles look to bounce back from the loss to Bethany.

As the year progresses, they will need to rely on the dynamic duo of Addy and Jordan Hoffman.

19. Bethel

The Lady Wildcats are the second Class 3A squad in this week’s top 25 poll.

Their 11-2 record is marred with losses to Dale and Caddo, but they are also 6-0 against Class 4A competition and higher. Sophomore Josie Megehee scored 23 points, including 15 straight to open the fourth quarter, to help her team beat a solid Georgetown (Texas) team.

Bethel will take part in the Kellyville Tournament over the weekend.

20. Pocola

Aside from a rough three-game stretch at the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, Pocola is 8-0, with a win against Howe to win the Talihina Tournament.

With the likes of seniors Kail Chitwood and Kylee Smith and sophomore Allyssa Parker, expect the Lady Indians to be in contention and have the chance to repeat their Class 2A state title.

21. Caddo

The Lady Bruins are 15-0 on the year and have wins against Carl Albert, Bethel and Tuttle at the Mid-America Classic Tournament over Christmas break.

Oral Roberts University signee Emily Robinson led her team through the Mid-America Classic. If the Lady Bruins are to compete with a crowded field of competitors wishing to win a Class A state championship, she will have to be a major reason why.

22. Tulsa Will Rogers

Rogers had started the year with a perfect 8-0 record, but dropped two straight at the Verdigris Invitational to Tahlequah and a solid Class 4A Tecumseh squad.

The Lady Ropers bounced back with two solid wins last week against Nathan Hale and Tulsa Memorial. Rogers will be hosting its own tournament this weekend.

23. Seiling

Seiling could arguably be the top team in Class A, it's that they just don’t have the resume that Caddo has put together so far this year.

With that, the Lady Wildcats did play the number one team in the state - Edmond North - to within a 13-point game earlier in the season.

Last Friday, they defeated Hammon by 21 points to knock them out of the top 25.

24. Jenks

The Lady Trojans are getting knocked down a few spots after a second loss to Booker T. Washington, but there is still reason to believe their best basketball is still ahead of them.

With the season winding down, Jenks will have opportunities to show their tenacity when they face the likes of Sapulpa and Bixby.

25. Pittsburg

Pittsburg sits at 12-4 on the year, but all four losses came against teams in higher classifications. Three of those schools made an appearance in this week’s top 25.

The Lady Panthers have good early-season wins against a solid Class 2A Preston team and a Class B squad in Varnum. All but one of their wins were by double digits.