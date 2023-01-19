Read full article on original website
‘Border War Games Are Always Going to be a War’
LARAMIE -- It typically takes a little more than three-and-a-half hours to travel from Colorado Springs to Laramie. Not for this Wyoming team. Caught up in a mid-January snowstorm, blizzard conditions on Highway 287 sent the Cowboys' bus into a ditch where they sat for four hours. "We got home...
Cheyenne East Sweeps Laramie in Basketball Doubleheader
The 4A basketball season rolled along on Thursday night with Laramie paying a visit to Cheyenne East. In the girls' game, East came in ranked 2nd in our WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll, and Laramie was ranked 3rd. East is the defending 4A champions and proved their mettle in this game with a 59-47 win. All-State player Boden Liljedahl led the Thunderbirds with 21 points. Laramie was led by Kylin Shipman with 13. East is now 10-1, while Laramie suffered its first loss and dropped to 12-1 on the season.
Annual Elks Hoop Shoot Competition is on Saturday in Laramie
The annual Elks Hoop Shoot competition will take place Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 presents “the national free throw shooting contest” for youth ages 8 through 13. There are three age categories 8-9; 10-11; and 12-13 for both boys and girls. Each contestant will have 25 shots at the hoop.
What Great Thing Sets Wyoming Apart From The Other 49 States?
Usually you don't ask for other people's opinion, because we all know, they're going to give it to you an may not be anywhere close to what you want. On a rare occasion, the moment you've been waiting for...someone actually asks you for you opinion. In this particular case, there's actually no wrong answer, so your opinion counts.
Wyoming’s Obesity Rate Is Up 11%
I'm going to blame it on the cold, because whenever it's 'sweater weather' I just don't feel like doing anything. And the bad part is that it's always sweater weather... Oh boy... According to the team of analysts at QuoteWizard, Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their...
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?
When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
Wyoming Is 2023’s 6th Worst State to Start a Business
Starting a business is never easy. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, about a fifth of all startups typically don’t survive past year one of operation, and nearly half never make it to their fifth anniversary. Staying afloat is difficult even under normal conditions, and even more so when dealing with a global pandemic, the highest inflation in decades, and labor shortages.
9 Date Ideas In Laramie
Valentine's is coming up. Have you thought of what to do on that special day yet? No? Well, we got you covered. I actually wrote this as I was thinking of what to do myself. Laramie being small and quiet, does not mean there's nothing to do. It just means, most places are going to be cute, quiet, and just romantic, no?
Wyoming District Office Shares Tips On Kick Starting Your Business
After the article on Wyoming ranked 6th worst state to start a business, we believe that this op-ed would be a great one to follow, just so we don't crush anyone's dream to start a small business. We absolutely adore local businesses and would try our best to support them in any way we can. So, maybe these six steps would help any aspiring business owners out there to finally kick-start their business.
Cheyenne Could Get Eight Inches Of Snow, Laramie May Get Five
The latest update from the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is now saying Cheyenne could get up to eight inches of snow with a winter storm over the next 24 hours, while Laramie could get up to five inches. Cheyenne is under a Winter Storm Warning, while Laramie...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Univ. of Wyoming Named Fifth-Best Affordable University In The U.S.
Student loan debt is the fastest-growing debt in the U.S. and is currently the second-largest slice of household debt – trailing only mortgage debt, and as college costs continue to soar, the team at Credit Summit researched the cheapest -- and the most expensive -- places to go to college in order to rack up the least debt.
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Tests Positive for COVID-19
A written statement from the Office of Governor Mark Gordon says the governor received results from a COVID-19 test showing he is positive for the virus. The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming. Answers to 25 common...
10+ Things To Do In Laramie This Weekend
The weather seemed to calm down a bit, so at least we can enjoy going outside and not dread being outside. As if predicting the nice weather this weekend, things are picking up a bit, and we have quite a few things happening in town. Friday, January 20. Dive Bards.
City of Laramie Welcomes Three New City Council Members
The City of Laramie is excited to announce and welcome three new City Council members, according to a recent release. City Council members are valued voices of the Laramie community and play important roles in communicating with residents, responding to needs, and representing the community to other levels of City government.
Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February
It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
Wyoming Drivers May See Harsher Consequences For Ignoring Closed Roads
Blowing snow in Wyoming causes road closers. That's just part of living in this state. But some people ignore those closures and give it a go anyway. That's not a problem until they get stuck and need rescuing. That costs a lot of time and money and puts the lives...
CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
Wyoming Women’s Outdoors Series: Learn How to Ice Fish
Ladies, come and join Wyoming Game and Fish Department Fisheries Biologist Steve Gale to learn the basics of ice fishing!. This program will be FREE and designed just for us girls, teaching us the basics of ice fishing in Wyoming. Since it's free, might as well just give it a shot and you may or may not start picking up a new hobby. Especially as a pescetarian, I feel like I definitely should try.
