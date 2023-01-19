ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

Related
WKRC

Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Harrison Avenue and North Bend Road in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Harrison Avenue and North Bend Road in Cheviot, blocking the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Stoney is part dog, part polar bear, all sweetness!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Stoney is such a big dog because he's full of love!. The 200-pound pup is very sweet, easy to handle, and absolutely loves cuddling. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society website, or call (513) 541-7387.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

What happened to McDonald's at CVG?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The days of passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) ordering a Big Mac are over. McDonald’s has shut down its longtime location in the airport’s Terminal B food court without giving much of an explanation, CVG officials said. “We were a little...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre

Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township. There is debris and fluid in the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Amberley Village

Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Amberley Village so unique -- click on the video above!. Named after Amberley, a village in England, Amberley Village is full of charm, and such a hidden gem here in Greater Cincinnati. Amberley was designated a Tree...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati Remodeling Expo kicks off with exhibits, seminars

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Greater Cincinnati Remodeling Expo kicked off Friday at the Sharonville Convention Center. The event features many of the area's top home improvement professionals in one place. People can talk with different contractors about work they may want to get done. There will also be exhibits...
SHARONVILLE, OH

