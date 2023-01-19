ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What's known as the Mediterranean diet is actually more a way of eating that emphasizes plants and healthy fats. For the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News and World Report named the Mediterranean diet the healthiest diet. Now, the medical community says science proves it is indeed the healthiest way to eat.
For people focused on healthy eating in the new year, advice from specialists (and, problematically, non-specialists) can be hard to decipher, never mind follow. But one diet in particular has withstood the test of time and been repeatedly heralded by doctors and researchers as promoting vitality and longevity. The Mediterranean...
Each year, a panel of leading medical and nutrition experts works with U.S. News & World Report to review a wide range of diets and put their stamp on the ones they find to be the best healthy eating options. The panel members look at a variety of factors, including how healthy the eating plans are, how easy they are to follow and how well they work.

