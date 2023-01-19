ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

20-Year-Old Dies After Hitting Deer in Licking County

Licking – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash after hitting deer in the roadway with her vehicle. According to Ohio State Highway patrol, the crash happened around 7:10 pm on State Route 661 north of Granville in McKean Township. When a Jeep Cherokee driven by 20-year-old Emma Bartlett of Newark was heading Northbound and struck a deer crossing the roadway.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Troy Township

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — Part of US-23 was shut down in both directions Wednesday morning due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened early Wednesday morning and involved a passenger vehicle and two single-trailer semis at U.S.-23 and Coover Road. As a result, the road was closed in both directions for part of the morning.
TROY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 dead, 1 injured following car crash in Prairie Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a car crash in Prairie Township early Tuesday morning. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened near Murnan and Kuhlwein Roads around 2:47 a.m. A driver was traveling in a Toyota Camry...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old boy missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy reported missing in north Columbus. Josiah Jayuan Henderson, 12, was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Henderson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. Police said Eric Lanning, 14, is wanted in the shooting death of Christopher Mateen on Jan. 14. Lanning has been charged with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash

According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
VANDALIA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified

Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect, victim identified in deadly northeast Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the customer who was shot and killed at a bar in far northeast Columbus late Monday night. Officers responded to the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill located at 6188 Cleveland Avenue on a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Paramedics arrived...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man choked to death by another man, police say

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
BUCYRUS, OH
WKRC

Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy