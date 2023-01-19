Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myfox28columbus.com
Newark woman killed in two-vehicle crash after hitting deer in Licking County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Newark woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Licking County Monday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened on State Route 661 north of Granville in McKean Township around 7:10 p.m. Emma Bartlett, 20, was driving north on...
Two people are dead after car goes airborne off Prairie Township road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a car veered off a west side Franklin County road, went airborne and struck a tree and pole early Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 2:47 a.m. a gray 2007 Toyota was traveling northbound on Murnan Road South, near the intersection of […]
sciotopost.com
20-Year-Old Dies After Hitting Deer in Licking County
Licking – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash after hitting deer in the roadway with her vehicle. According to Ohio State Highway patrol, the crash happened around 7:10 pm on State Route 661 north of Granville in McKean Township. When a Jeep Cherokee driven by 20-year-old Emma Bartlett of Newark was heading Northbound and struck a deer crossing the roadway.
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
myfox28columbus.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Troy Township
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — Part of US-23 was shut down in both directions Wednesday morning due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened early Wednesday morning and involved a passenger vehicle and two single-trailer semis at U.S.-23 and Coover Road. As a result, the road was closed in both directions for part of the morning.
myfox28columbus.com
2 dead, 1 injured following car crash in Prairie Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a car crash in Prairie Township early Tuesday morning. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened near Murnan and Kuhlwein Roads around 2:47 a.m. A driver was traveling in a Toyota Camry...
12-year-old boy missing from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy reported missing in north Columbus. Josiah Jayuan Henderson, 12, was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Henderson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police launch homicide investigation after body found near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police detectives have launched a homicide investigation after they found a body near Hilliard on Tuesday. According to police, detectives were searching for a missing person who was last seen a week ago in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road around 1:40 p.m.
WTAP
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kevin Dailey, a lifelong member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County, Ohio, and the Richland Township Fire Department in Fairfield County, Ohio, passed away Tuesday according to a post on the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Dailey died from the injuries...
15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. Police said Eric Lanning, 14, is wanted in the shooting death of Christopher Mateen on Jan. 14. Lanning has been charged with […]
Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve. The 14-year-old was taken into custody this morning, according to Columbus police. He had been identified as a suspect last week in the death of Unique Prater, 15. On Dec. […]
I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash
According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
NBC4 Columbus
Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified
Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect, victim identified in deadly northeast Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the customer who was shot and killed at a bar in far northeast Columbus late Monday night. Officers responded to the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill located at 6188 Cleveland Avenue on a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Paramedics arrived...
Ohio man choked to death by another man, police say
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
WKRC
Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
