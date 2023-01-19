Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
City commission approves change orders for contractors on unfinished street projects
The Madison City Commission has taken another step in handling four unfinished water system improvement and reconstruction projects in the city. During their meeting this week, commissioners approved change orders and winter shutdown agreements for the three contractors for the four different projects. The change orders put in writing what commissioners had discussed last month with City Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and City Engineer Weston Blasius.
kelo.com
Road improvement on the plates of Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road improvement will be on the docket for this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. At a special meeting at 4 pm, the council will hear a resolution amending the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. The objective is to Amend The Capital Improvements Program...
more955.com
City of Mitchell to continue snow removal to widen streets
Starting Monday, January 23rd and over the course of the next two weeks, the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening the streets to full width. They will begin working on Burr Street east on 1st Avenue, 5th Avenue, and 7th Avenue. They will then move to the west side of Main Street between Main and Sanborn Boulevard and from 1st Avenue to 7th Avenue. Following that, they will move to the Sanborn and Minnesota area between 1st Avenue and 7th Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Fire damages Harrisburg home; family out-of-town
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — A family in Harrisburg returned home Sunday to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire. Sarah Wendorrf, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of town at a hockey tournament in Minnesota when their home started on fire.
Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls
Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
KELOLAND TV
Treasurer’s office issues hundreds of new license plates
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The new South Dakota license plates are making their debut this month at county treasurer’s offices across the state. It’s the first time the state has issued new plates since 2016, so there’s a bit of a learning curve to steer through.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
KELOLAND TV
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
agupdate.com
CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota
CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire near Sioux Falls landfill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hazy start to the day for first responders as they battled a fire near the Sioux Falls landfill. Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture this video of the scene. A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that...
dakotanewsnow.com
Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary a family affair
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has changed since their first inception of what a medical dispensary might look like in Brookings. But Cannabis Connection has been open for a couple of months now, and it’s management said their customer base is growing. Glenn Jungemann only joked...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
amazingmadison.com
DSU’s Karl Mundt Library patrons putting together world’s largest puzzle
Dakota State University’s Karl Mundt Library is currently working to put together the world’s largest puzzle. Mary Francis, Interim Director of the Library, first heard about the world’s largest puzzle available for purchase from Costco from fellow DSU employee Vickie Bird. The conversation inspired Francis to order...
q957.com
Candles sold at Ross Stores recalled for combusting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Candles sold at Ross Stores are being recalled. The Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break. Ross received five reports of the issue so far. One of them resulting in a minor injury. The recall involves 5,800 red Spiced Apple & Rosewood and white Cedarwood & Cove scented candles. Anyone with the recalled candles can return them to Ross for a full refund.
KELOLAND TV
Songbird Kombucha selling fast in cans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer after the pandemic hit, a Sioux Falls couple decided to start making their own kombucha. Now less than three years later, Songbird Kombucha is taking off in a big way all over southeastern KELOLAND. “The really great thing about kombucha is it’s...
KELOLAND TV
Egg prices affecting local restaurant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During your latest trip to the grocery store, you may have had a bit of sticker shock at the price of eggs. The increase is due to a few factors, including Avian Flu. Mitch and Lynda Adams stopped by the Original Pancake House for...
kelo.com
One injured after housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person was injured and one pet died as a result of a housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 5210 E Madison St. The first arriving fire company confirmed...
