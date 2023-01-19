Man wanted in PA found in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday evening, Jamestown police took a man who was wanted out of Pennsylvania into custody.

Police had responded to what they described as “a suspicious situation complaint” on the south side of the city shortly after 6:30 p.m.

There, they say Silk E. Spencer was found in a vehicle at the scene. He had an active bench warrant out of Warren County.

After being taken into custody, Spencer was transported to the Jamestown City Jail. He’s charged with being a fugitive from justice.

