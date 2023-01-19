ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Man wanted in PA found in Jamestown

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGgti_0kKAGrpI00

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday evening, Jamestown police took a man who was wanted out of Pennsylvania into custody.

Police had responded to what they described as “a suspicious situation complaint” on the south side of the city shortly after 6:30 p.m.

There, they say Silk E. Spencer was found in a vehicle at the scene. He had an active bench warrant out of Warren County.

After being taken into custody, Spencer was transported to the Jamestown City Jail. He’s charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Machias Man Arrested on 5 Larceny Warrants

A Machias man was arrested on multiple warrants Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office arrested 37-year-old Brandon Hubert on 5 separate bench warrants for grand larceny. Hubert was held on all 5 warrants.
MACHIAS, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville

ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
wesb.com

Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism

Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

Hinsdale Man Arrested on Warrant

A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office arrested 44-year-old Jerimiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
HINSDALE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Allegedly Takes Advantage Of Thursday Blackout

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A wanted Jamestown man allegedly took advantage of Thursday morning’s blackout with police accusing him of trying to break into vehicles and residences. During the citywide power outage, Omar Rosado was arrested after police received a call about a suspicious man with...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Two arrested for terrorizing Bradford PA with “Orbeez” guns, shooting election workers

The toy-style weapons are automatic and shoot ice pellets up to 1100 feet per second. The City of Bradford Police Department has been conducting an investigation into persons driving a motor vehicle on multiple streets within Bradford City back in November 2022 and shooting orbeeze pellets from a pellet type pistol at random persons striking them and in some instances causing welting and pain. There were numerous reports from Bradford Sanitary Employees, City Electrician, City DPW workers, Sub Contractors, citizens, and even persons at the polling station during voting time at the Eagles Club on East Main Street. City Police using surveillance footage were able to determine the type vehicle in question and from there determine who the involved persons were. The defendants Mackenzie Barnes and Elizabeth Chaffee were charged and arraigned on January 11th, 2023. Both defendants were charged with assault at polling stations, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
BRADFORD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: DuBois Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault

DUBOIS, Pa. – A DuBois woman who argued and spit on police officers has been charged with aggravated assault. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Sandy Township police say Samantha Beatty, 30, was intoxicated when they encountered her at her home on Jan. 18. They had...
DUBOIS, PA
explore venango

Two Area Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wesb.com

East Concord Man Arrested After Casino Fraud

An East Concord man was charged with fraud after an incident at the Seneca Allegany Casino Thursday. Salamanca Police charged 41-year-old Michael P. Hecht with felony forgery, felony criminal use of a credit card, felony identity theft, felony criminal possession of stolen property and felony grand larceny; petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and use of a credit card with intent to defraud.
EAST CONCORD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy