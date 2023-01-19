The Pittsburgh Penguins moved Kris Letang to long-term injured reserve on Friday, the Penguins’ official website reports. There is no reason to panic about this move. The Penguins made a few roster moves Friday and needed the roster spot. A player being placed on LTIR needs to miss at least 10 games. The Penguins backdated this move to Dec. 28 which means with the game Friday night, Letang will have missed 10 games and thus can return to the lineup whenever he and the team believe he is ready.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO