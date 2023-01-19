ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Fans Make Boudreau Emotional, Penguins Fight for Win

The NHL trade talks for Bo Horvat intensified. Vancouver Canucks fans paid a tribute to coach Bruce Boudreau during the game Friday that nearly brought the coach to tears. Jack Eichel isn’t holding up his end of the bargain in Vegas, and the team is slumping without Mark Stone. Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph high-sticked his brother, and his brother high-sticked him. Penguins Brock McGinn and Mark Friedman fought the Ottawa Senators, and Tristan Jarry stopped 44 shots in his return as the Penguins beat Ottawa 4-1.
NESN

Penguins Move Kris Letang to Long-Term Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Penguins moved Kris Letang to long-term injured reserve on Friday, the Penguins’ official website reports. There is no reason to panic about this move. The Penguins made a few roster moves Friday and needed the roster spot. A player being placed on LTIR needs to miss at least 10 games. The Penguins backdated this move to Dec. 28 which means with the game Friday night, Letang will have missed 10 games and thus can return to the lineup whenever he and the team believe he is ready.
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Sunday, January 22

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Sunday, January 22 as Ian Cameron previews and analyzes the Sunday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get the best Delta 8...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Make Roster Moves; Looks Like Jarry, Petry Are In

The Pittsburgh Penguins made several roster moves a few hours before their game against Ottawa at PPG Paints Arena this evening. They activated defenseman Jeff Petry from the Long-Term Injured list and goalie Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, and returned goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre.
Beaver County Times

Mueller: Keeping Canada shows Steelers just don't get it

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally saw the light. Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney got together, took stock of the way that the NFL’s remaining teams play offense, and decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. Rooney said he would foot the bill, and Tomlin got to work immediately, using his extensive network of contacts to find the next up-and-coming innovator to maximize Kenny Pickett’s talents.
Yardbarker

Steelers Coaching Staff Failed Kenny Pickett In 2022 Season According To NFL Films Legend

The Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada has endured almost endless criticism from virtually everyone outside of Acrisure Stadium. Canada may be one of the most despised figures in modern Steelers’ history. The decision by Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan to retain him for his third and potentially final season has been widely hailed as doomsday for the 2023 season.
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

