Off the Record: Cost After Acquiring Bo Horvat, Wild Trade Shopping (+)
The Vancouver Canucks’ asking price for captain Bo Horvat is high, but after a team beats the rest of the NHL trade market, what will it cost to lock Horvat up to a contract extension if you’re the acquiring team? The Minnesota Wild are shopping aggressively, too. Off...
Dan’s Daily: Fans Make Boudreau Emotional, Penguins Fight for Win
The NHL trade talks for Bo Horvat intensified. Vancouver Canucks fans paid a tribute to coach Bruce Boudreau during the game Friday that nearly brought the coach to tears. Jack Eichel isn’t holding up his end of the bargain in Vegas, and the team is slumping without Mark Stone. Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph high-sticked his brother, and his brother high-sticked him. Penguins Brock McGinn and Mark Friedman fought the Ottawa Senators, and Tristan Jarry stopped 44 shots in his return as the Penguins beat Ottawa 4-1.
Penguins’ Room: Pettersson’s Mistake, Poehling’s Comeback
NEWARK, N.J. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had to like at least one thing about the first minute of their game against New Jersey at Prudential Center Sunday. That it only lasted 60 seconds. They gave up a 2-on-1 break on the first shift, then allowed a goal 56 seconds...
‘I’m Grateful’ For Support, Letang Says After Emotional Stretch
It’s been less than two months, but it’s the kind of stretch that can leave deep marks, and that could well be the case with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang. “I guess in life sometimes it goes like that,” Letang said Saturday after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, the first time he has spoken publicly in more than three weeks.
The Pucks Stop Here: Jarry Shines In Penguins’ 4-1 Win
Tristan Jarry said a few days ago that he hoped to be back in top form “the second I step on the ice” for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He didn’t necessarily intend that to be a prediction and that’s too bad, because it would have been a pretty good one.
Why it took time for the Pirates to sign McCutchen
Listen to what Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said of why it took time to decide to bring Andrew McCutchen back & how he can help them
Black and yellow: Steelers fans clamor for permanent change to end zones
"Keep the Steelers end zones yellow because they look incredible. Keep them like that because that's what Steelers football is," said radio host Colin Dunlap on Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan. However, it's not as simple as it may seem. It would create a difficult scenario since the Steelers share the...
Penguins Room: McGinn Changes Game; Jarry Smiles
Brock McGinn didn’t score a goal in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-1 victory against Ottawa Friday night at PPG Paints Arena. Didn’t set one up, either. For that matter, he didn’t even record any of the Penguins’ 44 shots on Senators goalie Cam Talbot. But he...
Penguins Move Kris Letang to Long-Term Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins moved Kris Letang to long-term injured reserve on Friday, the Penguins’ official website reports. There is no reason to panic about this move. The Penguins made a few roster moves Friday and needed the roster spot. A player being placed on LTIR needs to miss at least 10 games. The Penguins backdated this move to Dec. 28 which means with the game Friday night, Letang will have missed 10 games and thus can return to the lineup whenever he and the team believe he is ready.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Sunday, January 22
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Sunday, January 22 as Ian Cameron previews and analyzes the Sunday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get the best Delta 8...
Penguins’ Winner Waved Off; Devils Score PPG for OT Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins had just four wins in their last 10 games, and coach Mike Sullivan was not unhappy with their win Friday over the Ottawa Senators but wanted his team to play significantly better defensively. He got his wish, and the teams hit overtime, tied 1-1. Penguins d-man Marcus...
(Updated) Penguins Practice: Letang, Archibald Full Participants
Injured Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang appeared to be a full participant in practice Saturday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. So was forward Josh Archibald. Both were in regular jerseys after being in non-contact jerseys for Friday’s morning skate. Letang noted, though, that there was not really contact...
Penguins Make Roster Moves; Looks Like Jarry, Petry Are In
The Pittsburgh Penguins made several roster moves a few hours before their game against Ottawa at PPG Paints Arena this evening. They activated defenseman Jeff Petry from the Long-Term Injured list and goalie Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, and returned goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre.
2024 Pennsylvania RB Julez Goff Picks Pitt
The Pitt Panthers landed a commitment from a junior running back.
Mueller: Keeping Canada shows Steelers just don't get it
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally saw the light. Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney got together, took stock of the way that the NFL’s remaining teams play offense, and decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. Rooney said he would foot the bill, and Tomlin got to work immediately, using his extensive network of contacts to find the next up-and-coming innovator to maximize Kenny Pickett’s talents.
Steelers Coaching Staff Failed Kenny Pickett In 2022 Season According To NFL Films Legend
The Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada has endured almost endless criticism from virtually everyone outside of Acrisure Stadium. Canada may be one of the most despised figures in modern Steelers’ history. The decision by Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan to retain him for his third and potentially final season has been widely hailed as doomsday for the 2023 season.
