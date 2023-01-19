CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction. Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process. “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...

