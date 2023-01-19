Read full article on original website
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023
Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
Bham Now
Bobby Flay’s burger franchise considers Birmingham for new locations
Good news, foodies! According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is looking to build a presence in the Birmingham area. Keep reading for everything we know. Bobby’s Burgers in Birmingham?. Bobby’s Burger’s, a burger franchise co-founded by celebrity Chef Bobbly Flay is targeting...
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
Shelby Reporter
City of Helena offers activities for seniors
HELENA – The city of Helena is working to offer activities and events for seniors in the community. “Please join other senior adults in Helena each Friday evening for a potluck and cards at Helena Sports Complex,” the city of Helena website read. These potlucks are held for...
Several new stores open at Birmingham’s The Summit
Denim apparel retailer Buckle will open at Birmingham’s The Summit on Jan. 25. It’s one of several new tenants added to the shopping center, and the company’s eighth location in Alabama. Buckle already has one store at the Riverchase Galleria. The new 4,541-square-foot store is located next...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa bar owners, city leaders work to improve night life safety
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One week after a deadly shooting along The Strip in Tuscaloosa, the focus is shifting to preventing future crime in the area. Bar owner Chris Coleman says he's worked with the police chief and other city leaders to do what he can to make The Strip a safer place.
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Public Library sets dates for February calendar events
PELHAM – February is a month chocked full of activities for the Pelham Public Library as they announce the upcoming events. The Pelham Library Adult Craft Workshop will be held on Monday, Feb. 13 from 6-7 p.m. and is limited to 10 seats. The “What Happened to You” book...
Shelby Reporter
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
Bham Now
Rare Snow Goose sighting in Mountain Brook Village has birdwatchers thrilled on social media
Earlier this week, social media was a “flutter” on several birding social media sites when the Mountain Brook Animal Control posted a photo and comment about a Snow Goose that had landed in Mountain Brook Village. Below is the post on Facebook:. “A rare sight for Mountain Brook!...
Shelby Reporter
Helena Old Town Live lineup released
HELENA – The Helena Old Town Board (HOT Board) unveiled the lineup for the 2023 Old Town Live summer concert series. This marks the third year the HOT Board has hosted Old Town Live, and they said they hope to make this series the best yet. “Each year the...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater could soon face funding vote from Birmingham city council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential you could see your favorite artist performing in Uptown appears to be increasing. The Birmingham City Council has set a date for when they will vote on providing $5 million in funding for a Jefferson County Amphitheater. The council is expected to vote on...
‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction. Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process. “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
Major Birmingham repair project to start on Highway 280
Birmingham Water Works announced Thursday it will begin a major repair project on Highway 280 near the Shades Treatment Plant.
Shelby Reporter
University of Montevallo purchases apartment complexes for $1 million
MONTEVALLO – Two apartment complexes have been purchased for $1 million to provide student housing by the University of Montevallo, one located at College Park in front of the track and field complex and the other building located in front of the baseball complex. The land has been purchased for $1 million.
Shelby Reporter
Bikes 4 Kids to donate bicycles in Selma relief effort
CHELSEA – As the many needs are being met through the charity of others, Bikes 4 Kids hopes to meet transportation and recreational needs for those in Selma who have suffered from the recent tornado. The Chelsea-based nonprofit, Bikes 4 Kids, is collecting bicycles and everyday items to bring...
What it will take to stop violent crime in Birmingham, from Crime Stoppers director
In 1976 police in Albuquerque, New Mexico had no leads and no information to help them catch the person responsible for a fatal gas station shooting. A detective working the case partnered with local television stations and set up an anonymous telephone line where people could leave tips. Local businesses pooled money to fund a cash reward for anyone who called with information about the killer.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
alabamanews.net
Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
