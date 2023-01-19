Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
Coroner identifies 42-year-old Springfield man found dead in home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the 42-year-old man who died in his home on Friday. Byron Butler was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m. at his home on the 1100 block of W. Maple South in Springfield. An autopsy showed no evidence of injury or trauma. Sangamon County Central Dispatch […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department handles two crashes
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department handled one crash with minor injuries and a second with a driving under the influence arrest on Saturday. Reports indicate a 17-year-old Salem male juvenile was driving eastbound on US 50 near Radio Tower Road east of Salem when he ran off the shoulder on the south side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the north side of the road, and then struck a mailbox and culvert before coming to rest in the roadside ditch. United Medical Response checked both the driver and 16-year-old Iuka male juvenile passenger at the scene, before they went to the hospital via private vehicle. The crash occurred at 4:51 Saturday afternoon.
Central Illinois prison employees discharged from hospital after possible substance exposure
The Illinois Department of Corrections has an update on tests results for narcotics after a possible substance exposure Wednesday at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro.
WAND TV
Attorney in wrongful death suit responds to EMS workers preliminary hearing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) Attorney Ben Crump and attorney Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales have released a statement following the release of evidence in the preliminary hearing Friday involving the LifeStar EMS workers whose actions led to the death of Earl Moore Jr. In a release, the attorney shared:. "During...
FOX2now.com
Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near I-70
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70. Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near …. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70. Friends, supporters rally after...
wmay.com
EMS Association Issues Statement On Earl Moore Jr. Case
A statewide association representing emergency service providers is weighing in on the case of two Springfield EMTs charged with murder in the death of a patient. The Illinois EMS Association issued a statement to WAND-TV in which it says it appears the two accused personnel did not show empathy or provide proper care for Earl Moore, Jr.
advantagenews.com
Hillsboro prison investigation continues
About 20 individuals at an Illinois prison near Hillsboro are recovering after being exposed to what Illinois Department of Corrections officials say was a “foreign substance.”. On Wednesday, a staff member at Graham Correctional Center responded to a medical incident involving individuals in custody who appeared to be under...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 22nd, 2023
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police.
edglentoday.com
Shiloh Police Department Announces Aggravated Battery To A Child Charges
SHILOH - The Shiloh Police Department announced aggravated battery to a child charges against a Shiloh man on Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Judy Dalan issued a four-count warrant for...
Teen driver involved in fatal crash Friday in south St. Louis
A man was killed in a three-car crash on Friday, January 20.
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
wgel.com
IDOC Confirms Substance At Graham To Be Nasal Spray & Baby Powder
As we previously reported on WGEL, a staff member at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro responded to a medical incident involving individuals in custody who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance this past Wednesday. Multiple staff members were exposed to the substance while responding to the...
WAND TV
Suspect in custody after deputies say they damaged a cemetery
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a suspect accused of damaging a cemetery is in custody. According to the department's Facebook page, on Friday the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate damage done by a vehicle to Tolly Cemetery in Moweaqua. The department said...
Preliminary hearing of Earl Moore Jr. murder trial reveals new evidence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The preliminary trial was underway Friday for the criminal murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two EMS workers who are charged with first-degree murder. Body camera footage from the Springfield Police Department shows Finley and Cadigan put Moore Jr. on a stretcher face-down. Sangamon County […]
Video released from deadly police shooting outside Maryland Heights Dave & Busters
Video and audio has been released from an encounter last month that ended with police fatally shooting a wanted suspect outside of Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights.
18 Illinois prison guards hospitalized after exposure to 'unknown substance,' potential inmate 'mass overdose'
Prison staffers at Illinois' John A. Graham Correctional Center were rushed to hospitals after responding to a possible overdose of inmates who appeared under the influence.
wgel.com
Bingham Fire Claims One Life Friday
Late Friday morning, January 20, Fayette County Coroner David Harris, was dispatched to the scene of a house trailer fire near the Fayette County-Montgomery County Line. When local firefighters arrived at the scene they were informed by an occupant that escaped the fire that another person was still inside. After the fire was extinguished, a body assumed to be that of Ronald F. Simmons, age 70 of Bingham was found and pronounced deceased by Coroner Harris.
southernillinoisnow.com
One injured in room fire at Super Eight in Salem
One person received apparent minor injuries in a fire at the Super Eight Motel in Salem early Friday morning. Salem Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says fire was in a first-floor room and started on the desk. The occupant of the room was able to get out on his own but sustained minor injuries and was taken to Salem Township Hospital. The name of the person injured is not being released at this time.
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
