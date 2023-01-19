Read full article on original website
Related
Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child
When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
Aubrey Gordon’s You Just Need to Lose Weight Is Our January Book Club Pick
Every January, the internet is abound with resolution content and self-improvement messaging. While some of the language has softened over time (perhaps you’ve swapped your “resolutions” for “intentions”) and more brands have begun to distance themselves from the “new year, new you” rhetoric, the underlying point is often still there: The new year is an opportunity to reinvent yourself, typically in order to better fit in with standard ideals of what a person “should” look like.
Tess Holliday Discusses the Stigma Behind an Atypical Anorexia Diagnosis
Content note: This story discusses potentially triggering details about disordered eating. Tess Holliday shared more details about her experience with atypical anorexia nervosa in a recent interview on Today. She shared a clip of the segment in an Instagram post earlier this week and, in the caption, the 37-year-old model wrote about the importance of “sharing the stories of larger bodies like mine who experience eating disorders.”
The Founder of the Nap Ministry on the Ways Rest Can Be a Form of Resistance
Over the years we've written extensively about the importance of sleep, rest, and yes, even napping. We’ve discussed how to take a nap that won't mess with your sleep and even explored the very good reasons why you might want to try faking a nap around the holidays. So suffice it to say, we believe in the power of a good nap.
A Guide to Doing Nothing for People Who Are Really Bad at It
This article is part of SELF’s Rest Week, an editorial package dedicated to doing less. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that taking care of yourself, physically and emotionally, is impossible without genuine downtime. With that in mind, we’ll be publishing articles up until the new year to help you make a habit of taking breaks, chilling out, and slowing down. (And we’re taking our own advice: The SELF staff will be OOO during this time!) We hope to inspire you to take it easy and get some rest, whatever that looks like for you.
Why Does Getting Sick Turn Me Into a Whiny Little Crybaby?
Whenever I get sick—which, recently, seems to be every few months thanks to all the viruses going around—I don’t handle it very well. I mope around the house and beat myself up for falling behind on my responsibilities. I get annoyed when anything slightly inconvenient happens—e.g., my food delivery gets delayed or a work email comes in right when I crawl into bed to nap. I generally feel like I could cry at any moment. In other words: I act like a baby.
Why Do I Always Get Awful Brain Fog Around My Period?
Every month, for about two to three days before my period, I experience terrible brain fog. It’s similar to the feeling I get when I oversleep: I can’t think as quickly or clearly as I normally can, my memory is a bit fuzzy, and I’m just kind of out of it.
SELF
New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
Comments / 0