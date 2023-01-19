Read full article on original website
NC By Train reaches record ridership
NC By Train, an intercity passenger rail service between Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., and the Northeast reached more than 522,000 passengers in 2022. This is the service’s highest total ridership since it began operation in 1990. The highest ridership was in October, with 55,493 passengers. December had the third-best monthly ridership with more than 48,600 […] The post NC By Train reaches record ridership appeared first on Transportation Today.
tourcounsel.com
Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
Pinball wizards ping, ring and tilt at North Carolina championship
The sound of clacking pinball machines filled Charlotte's Super Abari Game Bar near uptown on Saturday, as 24 of North Carolina's best players faced off in a state championship. An announcer supplied commentary on a livestream as players leaned over their machines, slapping, slamming and jostling the flippers. Among them...
thecharlottepost.com
Three new health clinics cater to Charlotte's seniors
Three new health clinics cater to Charlotte's seniors. CenterWell Senior Primary Care to debut facilities. CenterWell Senior Primary Care opened its first Charlotte location in the University area on Jan. 19. A clinic at Wilkinson Boulevard opens Jan. 26 and another facility at North Wendover Road opens later this year.
WCNC
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
City out $106M after losing, settling 2 lawsuits over Charlotte Water fees
CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte will pay out $106 million after losing and settling two long running lawsuits. The lawsuits, filed by Daedalus, LLC, are over the city charging a system development fee to some customers including developers and builders. The city’s system development fee dates back to...
'Equity at the forefront' | Charlotte-area groups plan to build hundreds of affordable housing units
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County awarded $40 million to 19 affordable housing projects and most of the grant winners are local organizations. "We all collaborated and said, ‘Yes grassroots organizations ought to have an opportunity to construct their own housing and not be dependent on the big corporations',” Kenny Robinson, Executive Director of Freedom Fighting Missionaries said.
country1037fm.com
Well Known North Carolina Bar Expanding In Charlotte And Lake Norman
We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Mecklenburg commissioner says ‘OMG’ about fuzzy Union County boundary
CHARLOTTE – The boundary shared by Mecklenburg and Union counties is different depending on which county you ask. Mecklenburg Assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners Jan. 18 that he had been contacted by Union’s assessor in recent months about a county line discrepancy. Joyner said each county is using a slightly different line.
whqr.org
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Big CMS bond, big changes. What’s planned for your school?
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plan unveiled this week would bring changes in facilities, boundaries, magnet programs and/or grade levels to almost half the district’s 180 schools. The changes hinge on a proposal to ask voters to approve almost $2.9 billion in school bonds this November. That’s more than triple the...
New North Carolina State Laws For 2023
CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
cn2.com
Mooresville Native Takes Lead Seat in City of York
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New City Manager in York has been on the job for only two weeks and already he is hitting the ground running. Dalton Pierce is from Mooresville, North Carolina – played football at Catawba College in North Carolina and during his sophomore year in college he decided he wanted to do pursue a degree in town management.
WCNC
NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
City of Gastonia gets $10K grant to turn traffic signal cabinets into public art
GASTONIA, N.C. — Visitors to Gastonia's downtown area may soon see public art in a new place, but it won't be a massive sculpture or large mural. Instead, the city government will be giving the otherwise plain traffic signal cabinets a splash of color. ElectriCities of North Carolina, a...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
Disagreement on Mecklenburg-Union county line could impact some residents
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s tax assessor says some Union County residents may actually live in Mecklenburg County. Commissioners learned that there is disagreement over where Mecklenburg County’s border ends and where Union County’s begins. As a result, around 1,000 acres currently in Union County could be...
WCNC
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
WFAE
