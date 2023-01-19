We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.

