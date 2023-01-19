Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Jennifer Coolidge Makes Hilarious TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Coolidge recently tried TikTok and her video did not disappoint. The White Lotus star joined forces with Jennifer Lopez on the clip, offering a poetry reading of “Jenny From the Block.”. “This is my first TikTok, and I was thinking of something cool to do and I think...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi Addresses Speculation on "Flowers" Being About Liam Hemsworth
It’s been over a week since Miley Cyrus dropped her latest single, “Flowers,” which many believe is about her ex Liam Hemsworth. Now, her sister Brandi Cyrus is commenting on that possibility. “Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making...
Hypebae
Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Ex Austin Butler's Elvis Presley Accent
While the world has been raving about Austin Butler‘s portrayal of Elvis Presley for the biopic Elvis, Vanessa Hudgens has kept her thoughts to herself — until now. The High School Musical alum, who dated Butler from 2011 to 2020, responded to a joke made about his Presley accent.
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Shares First Pics of Baby Boy and Confirms His Official Name
After months of teasing, Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed the name of her baby boy — formerly known as Wolf Webster. The star shared that the baby’s name is now Aire, as she posted a carousel of adorable photos on Instagram with the caption “AIRE.”. Friends and...
Hypebae
Channing Tatum Is Writing A Romance Novel With 'Bad Feminist' Author, Roxane Gay
Actor Channing Tatum spoke with Vanity Fair about his journey with love and heartbreak, which led to the most random discovery we’ve had this week: his romance novel. After having his daughter and an emotionally charged divorce in 2019, Tatum was forced to go inwards and do the emotional work cis men notoriously avoid. “It was probably exactly what I needed. I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work… Really, it just started with my daughter,” he told the publication.
Hypebae
'Emily In Paris' Star Lucas Bravo Walks Louis Gabriel Nouchi's FW23 Runway
Designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi showcased his Fall 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, taking cues from Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho. The show kicked off with an unlikely appearance from Emily In Paris‘ Lucas Bravo, who traded his sultry chef Gabriel alter-ego for a Christian Bale-style demeanour. The Netflix star made his runway debut in a smartly-tailored floor-length coat, complete with black latex gloves, a silvery tie and a slicked-back hairstyle. Completing the look was a blood-splattered face and an uneasy grin. Alongside Bravo, the runway saw actor Stefano Gianino make his PFW debut, otherwise known as Niccolo from The White Lotus.
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus and Shakira Enter New Era, Fueling Predicted Dating Trend
In the past week, Shakira and Miley Cyrus released singles expressing their talents and utter despise for their exes. The rollout signals a new era for both musicians, as Hypebae contributor Collette Grimes shared, “She’s in her era of peace and self-love,” — but with a side of petty. According to Bumble‘s sex and dating expert Dr. Caroline West, celebs aren’t the only ones experiencing this personal transformation.
