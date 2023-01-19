Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
DOJ signals to Jim Jordan that it won’t share information about pending investigations
The Department of Justice (DOJ) signaled in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that it will not share information about ongoing investigations as the GOP vows to probe actions from the Biden administration. “Consistent with longstanding policy and practice, any oversight requests must be weighed against the Department’s interests in protecting…
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Over 60 women, children kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed -national broadcaster, govt
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina and the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Leslie Adler) Disclaimer. The above content...
Russia's Massive Deaths in Ukraine Are 'Absolute Catastrophe': U.S. General
The Joint Chiefs of Staff's chairman said that Russia is paying high costs for its war in Ukraine and that Putin "could and should end this war today."
Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which...
DOJ reserves right to not cooperate with certain House GOP requests
It’s an early marker of how the Justice Department plans to navigate a Republican majority intent on aggressive oversight over the Biden administration.
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
U.S. officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive, official says
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.
Switzerland Russia State Prisoner
Russians living in Switzerland and supporters demonstrate in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 to shout their anger and outrage at the repression in Russia, and to express solidarity, support and respect for political prisoners in Russia. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited to any...
US senators, visiting Kyiv, blast delays in supplying tanks to Ukraine
KYIV, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A bipartisan delegation of three U.S. Senators visiting Kyiv blasted the delays around Western tank supplies to Ukraine on Friday, with one of them warning of an impending "major counter-offensive" by Russia.
Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s top diplomat says her country would not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. French TV channel LCI posted clips from an interview with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday in which she said her government has not received a formal request for approval from Warsaw but added “if we were asked, we would not stand in the way.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams GOP Senator Over Ukraine's 'Need' for Tanks
"We serve the American people, who pay for the tanks and our salaries, not Zelenskyy," the GOP lawmaker said Friday.
Classified docs scandal is unboxing the Biden family business
Don’t expect boasts of “We’re No. 1” from the White House or Wilmington, but that doesn’t diminish the singular, ah, achievement. Both Bidens have earned their brushes with infamy. Courtesy of Fox News, here’s a headline for the ages: “Biden, Hunter make presidential history as first father-son duo under separate investigations.” The president paid his dues with his serially reckless handling of classified information, with the added bonus that the gentle probe of him inadvertently draws a comparison to how roughly Donald Trump is being treated by the same Department of Justice. When it came to the supposedly secret documents Biden had...
Russia to retaliate after RT accounts frozen in France: reports
Moscow will retaliate against French media in Russia after the bank accounts of RT France, the French arm of its state broadcaster, were frozen, Russian news agencies quoting an anonymous foreign ministry source reported Saturday. "The blocking of RT France accounts will lead to retaliatory measures against the French media in Russia," the TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies quoted the foreign ministry source as saying.
Burkina Faso ends ties with French troops, orders departure
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso's junta government late Saturday ordered hundreds of French troops to depart the West African country within a month, following in the path of neighboring Mali, whose nation is also headed by a coup leader. National broadcaster RTB made the announcement, citing the...
Sunak fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
LONDON (Reuters) -British police fined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday for failing to wear a seat belt while he filmed a social media clip in the back seat of a moving car, a potentially embarrassing blow as he tries to revive his party's fortunes. Sunak, who apologised on Thursday...
DOJ Considers Searching Biden's Beach Home After More Documents Found
Federal prosecutors are considering requesting to search the beach house of President Joe Biden after another set of classified documents were uncovered at his Wilmington, Delaware, home were discovered last week. Investigators for the Justice Department discovered at least six documents, several of which were marked as classified during a...
American lawmakers urge U.S. to ship Abrams tanks to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American lawmakers on Sunday pushed the U.S. government to export M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, saying that even sending a symbolic number to Kyiv would be enough to push European allies to do the same.
