Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay CountyZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County FairgroundsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Planet Pioneers exhibit opens Jan. 22 at Jacksonville’s MOSH MuseumDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Brittany Mahomes Describes Wild Tailgate Scene Before Jaguars-Chiefs Playoff Game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he may make change to his famous hairstyle
The Chiefs quarterback’s iconic style has been emulated by many fans.
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a big surprise for Trevor Lawrence in Divisional Round
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence may not fully understand what he will encounter from Kansas City Chiefs fans in
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster said any Chiefs QB could have stepped in for injured Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs offense runs like a well-oiled machine even without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Josh Allen Career End Predicted by 'PacMan' Jones: Bills vs. Bengals Nonsense
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts the end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of the Bills vs. Bengals playoff clash.
First Coast News
Trevor Lawrence after Jaguars lose to Chiefs: 'No one thought we should be here'
Lawrence says he's "crushed" as the season comes to an end, but proud and thankful for his team. The Jags fell to the Chiefs 27-20.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization. "You can't lose ...
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle
Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that clearly didn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After getting X-rays on his ankle and taping it up, he returned in the second half and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes finished with […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans
Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ Reader is done with ‘respect’ after demolishing Bills in Divisional Round
The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive and in the hunt for a Super Bowl victory after the reigning AFC Champions sent Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills home with a 27-10 road win in Orchard Park on Sunday. Despite the Bengals always being a threat to go deep in the playoffs, at least some of […] The post DJ Reader is done with ‘respect’ after demolishing Bills in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs get hero turns from Mahomes, Henne, Kelce to top Jaguars, advance in NFL playoffs
The outcome sends the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight time. Their opponenent will be known on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Kansas City's divisional playoff game against Jacksonville after halftime Saturday, bouncing onto the field on the balky right ankle that was heavily taped during the first half. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter when he moved...
Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans
The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game following their convincing 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. Joe Burrow opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive. The reigning AFC North champions […] The post Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers QB Brock Purdy continues to prove Nick Saban wrong with latest feat
The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for their NFC Divisional Round showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, during which Brock Purdy will become the first seventh-round pick in NFL history to start this late into the playoffs. As he is set to achieve yet another eye-opening accomplishment, it serves as a healthy reminder that with […] The post 49ers QB Brock Purdy continues to prove Nick Saban wrong with latest feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
