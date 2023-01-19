ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle

Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that clearly didn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After getting X-rays on his ankle and taping it up, he returned in the second half and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes finished with […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans

Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round

The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

DJ Reader is done with ‘respect’ after demolishing Bills in Divisional Round

The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive and in the hunt for a Super Bowl victory after the reigning AFC Champions sent Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills home with a 27-10 road win in Orchard Park on Sunday. Despite the Bengals always being a threat to go deep in the playoffs, at least some of […] The post DJ Reader is done with ‘respect’ after demolishing Bills in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Kansas City's divisional playoff game against Jacksonville after halftime Saturday, bouncing onto the field on the balky right ankle that was heavily taped during the first half. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter when he moved...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans

The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game following their convincing 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. Joe Burrow opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive. The reigning AFC North champions […] The post Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Brock Purdy continues to prove Nick Saban wrong with latest feat

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for their NFC Divisional Round showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, during which Brock Purdy will become the first seventh-round pick in NFL history to start this late into the playoffs. As he is set to achieve yet another eye-opening accomplishment, it serves as a healthy reminder that with […] The post 49ers QB Brock Purdy continues to prove Nick Saban wrong with latest feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy