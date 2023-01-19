Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland's new Community Police Commission holds first meeting
CLEVELAND — It's officially a new era for the Cleveland Division of Police. The conduct and oversight of the department is now in the hands of the Community Police Commission (CPC), which had its first meeting on Wednesday. The CPC, which was created after Cleveland voters passed Issue 24...
Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case
CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel...
Cleveland City Council seeks to eliminate nearly $200 million in medical debt for 49,000 residents
CLEVELAND — The lives of tens of thousands of Cleveland residents could be drastically changed thanks to a new proposal from city council. On Monday, Cleveland City Council is introducing new legislation calling for the elimination of nearly $200 million in medical debt for roughly 49,000 city residents. According...
FBI offers $10,000 reward for Atlanta church vandal who may have Ohio ties, BGSU settles Stone Foltz hazing death lawsuit, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 23, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to find and convict a vandal of an Atlanta church who may have...
Officers assaulted during fight outside Cleveland Heights High School
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two Cleveland Heights police officers were assaulted and two teens were injured during a fight outside of Cleveland Heights High School on Tuesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Wayne Hudson officially sworn in as new Shaker Heights police chief
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The city of Shaker Heights has installed a new police chief. Wayne D. Hudson comes to the job with decades of experience in law enforcement. He's eager to jump into the community, as well as help combat crime that has been plaguing the area. Hudson...
Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
LIVE UPDATES | Wintry weather impacts Northeast Ohio: Traffic updates, school closings and more
CLEVELAND — We're in store for a wintry Wednesday as accumulating snow returns to Northeast Ohio. The snowy conditions will transition to a wintry mix and rain by the afternoon before we change back to snow. So what's happening with wintry weather right now? We're following the latest with...
Watch: Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians manager Terry Francona
CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police reported that they had recovered Terry Francona's stolen scooter. And they have the video to prove it. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians shared footage of officers returning the motorized bike to the team's manager. The 63-year-old Francona was clearly overjoyed to be reunited with his scooter, which was first reported missing on Saturday morning after being parked outside of his downtown Cleveland apartment building on Friday night.
$10,000 reward being offered for arrest of suspects after postal worker robbery in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a robbery of an Akron postal worker. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Classified documents found in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, Amazon launches prescription drug service, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about former Vice President Mike Pence having classified documents in his Indiana home. Plus, find out...
Akron looking for police officers: Find out how to apply
AKRON, Ohio — On Monday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that the city is accepting applications for police officers. Those interested can apply through March 9, 2023 and are eligible for a $2,000 sign-on bonus. “Our police officers serve a crucial role in our communities,” said Akron Mayor Dan...
Russell Wintner, owner and manager of Cleveland's iconic Memphis Kiddie Park, dies at age 70
CLEVELAND — Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of Memphis Kiddie Park, has passed away at the age of 70. Wintner, who is survived by his wife Elli and two children, died earlier this week at his winter home in Delray Beach, Florida. 3News spent time with Wintner last...
Pennsylvania man sentenced to 13.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges including pointing firearm at federal officers
CLEVELAND — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after pleading guilty to multiple charges. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 33-year-old DeWayne Taylor...
'A wonderful story of triumph': Eighth grader inspires Cuyahoga County drug court defendants
CLEVELAND — Jason Rossi is one of dozens of infants who started life in the addiction section of MetroHealth's neonatal intensive care unit. Thirteen years later, this eighth grader took on a unique school project. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
FBI offers $10,000 reward in Atlanta church vandalism, suspects may have ties to northern Ohio
CLEVELAND — FBI officials in Atlanta and Cleveland are joining forces to investigate vandalism at an Atlanta church as authorities say “one or more of the subjects” seen in surveillance video may have ties to central or northern Ohio. The situation dates back to Sunday, July 3,...
Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County
CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
Ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder relieved for corruption trial's start
CINCINNATI — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. "It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements in...
Streetsboro school board approves program allowing certain staff members to carry firearms in buildings
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Seven months after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill allowing schools in the state to arm staff members (including teachers), one Northeast Ohio school district has chosen to take advantage of the new regulations. The Streetsboro Board of Education has approved a program allowing certain...
Police shooting in Macedonia is city's first in at least 30 years
MACEDONIA, Ohio — The city of Macedonia is reviewing a case of a police officer shooting an alleged shoplifter over the weekend. The incident is a rarity in the city. In fact, Macedonia had not seen a police shooting in at least three decades prior to Sunday. Around 5...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 2