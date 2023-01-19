ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
CLEVELAND, OH
Watch: Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians manager Terry Francona

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police reported that they had recovered Terry Francona's stolen scooter. And they have the video to prove it. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians shared footage of officers returning the motorized bike to the team's manager. The 63-year-old Francona was clearly overjoyed to be reunited with his scooter, which was first reported missing on Saturday morning after being parked outside of his downtown Cleveland apartment building on Friday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron looking for police officers: Find out how to apply

AKRON, Ohio — On Monday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that the city is accepting applications for police officers. Those interested can apply through March 9, 2023 and are eligible for a $2,000 sign-on bonus. “Our police officers serve a crucial role in our communities,” said Akron Mayor Dan...
AKRON, OH
Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County

CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
