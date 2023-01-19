ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Carolina Panthers halt head coach search after death of Anton Walkes

The Carolina Panthers have halted their pursuit for a new head coach with owner David Tepper attending a vigil for Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes.Walkes died on Thursday after a boat accident and Tepper, who also owns the MLS side, was present to pay his respects.The billionaire owner is on the hunt for a new head coach for the Panthers after Matt Rhule was fired mid-season and interim boss Steve Wilkes failed to guide the team to the play-offs.Interviews have been scheduled this week for the various vacancies around the league, with Tepper and the Panthers present in New...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Exercise rider killed in Florida horse track accident

TAMPA, Fla. — An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died in a training accident, officials said. Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured while working with horses before 7 a.m., but declined to give further details. “The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences to...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93

The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
DETROIT, MI
102.5 The Bone

Report: Brian McBride won't return as USMNT GM

Brian McBride won't return as the U.S. men's national team general manager, according to a Friday report from ESPN. As GM, McBride worked in conjunction with head coach Gregg Berhalter on the day-to-day management of the program, but his exact role was murky and exclusively off-the-field, behind-the-scenes. Berhalter's future, meanwhile,...
Sportico

Extricating from Timbers Ties Could be Tricky for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns

When the Portland Thorns made their debut as one of the NWSL’s eight inaugural clubs in 2013, their shared ownership with Merritt Paulson’s MLS side, the Portland Timbers, was presumably a positive for a new team in a new league. Sharing a front office with an MLS team with well-capitalized owners provided the Thorns with more resources and human capital than many of their competitors within the NWSL and created opportunities of scale. But now, as Paulson looks for new owners for the Thorns without selling the Timbers, the downsides of that overlap are on full display. A change in ownership will...
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Jaden Rashada reportedly sets first visit since release from Florida

Highly-touted quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has reportedly set up his first official visit since his NIL deal with Florida fell through. Rashada will visit Arizona State over the weekend, according to Chad Simmons of On3. This marks the first visit the four-star recruit from Pittsburg, California since Florida released him from his National Letter of... The post Jaden Rashada reportedly sets first visit since release from Florida appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Leeds held to 0-0 draw by Brentford and winless in 6 matches

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds’ winless run in the Premier League moved to six matches after being held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford at Elland Road on Sunday. The point lifted Leeds above West Ham into 15th place but Jesse Marsch’s team sits just one point above the relegation zone, while Brentford extended its club-record unbeaten league run to eight matches.

