publicradioeast.org
Robocalls/telemarketing top NC list of consumer complaints
North Carolina’s Attorney General has shared the top 10 consumer complaints that the state Department of Justice received last year, and the top gripe by a wide margin was unwanted telemarketing and robocalls. A.G. Josh Stein said such calls are not just pesky and annoying, but put people’s personal...
publicradioeast.org
Duke Energy seeks 16% rate increase for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a nearly 16 percent rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina. Duke Energy says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
