NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final
Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
Sunday's Transactions
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived LW Anton Blidh. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Samuel Bolduc from Bridgeport (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned D Jacob Bernard-Docker to Belleville (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated C Ryan Poehling from injured reserve. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Steve Santini...
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 4 (Fiala, Lizotte), 9:29. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 5 (Doughty, Fiala), 6:07. Third Period_3, Chicago, Mitchell 1 (Domi), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-12-6_27. Chicago 3-7-9_19. Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 0; Chicago 0 of 2. Goalies_Los Angeles, Copley 13-3-0 (19 shots-18...
Boston 4, San Jose 0
Boston121—4 First Period_1, Boston, Lindholm 6 (Marchand, Smith), 7:16. Second Period_2, Boston, McAvoy 4 (Pastrnak, Grzelcyk), 4:08. 3, Boston, Foligno 7 (Koppanen, Lindholm), 7:46. Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 36 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 2:40 (pp). Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-5-8_18. Boston 7-9-6_22. Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Boston 1 of...
Arizona 4, Vegas 1
Arizona112—4 First Period_1, Arizona, Guenther 6 (Carcone, Bjugstad), 1:59. Second Period_2, Arizona, Keller 16 (Gostisbehere, Chychrun), 1:39. 3, Vegas, Kessel 8 (Karlsson, Marchessault), 9:03 (pp). Third Period_4, Arizona, Keller 17 (Valimaki, Schmaltz), 8:50. 5, Arizona, Keller 18 (Schmaltz), 15:52 (en). Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-16-13_36. Arizona 7-10-6_23. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1...
Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3
Philadelphia111—3 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Jonsson-Fjallby 4 (Pionk, Dillon), 4:53. 2, Winnipeg, Connor 24 (Schmidt, Perfetti), 6:14. 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 29 (Ehlers, Wheeler), 8:31. 4, Philadelphia, Provorov 3 (Tippett, York), 18:39. Penalties_Dubois, WPG (Tripping), 0:58; van Riemsdyk, PHI (Hooking), 1:40. Second Period_5, Philadelphia, Hayes 14 (Cates, DeAngelo), 18:27 (pp). Penalties_Konecny,...
TAKEAWAYS: Stauber Wins First NHL Start Over Blues
Chicago finished their road trip with a 5-3 victory against St. Louis. After making 29 saves on 32 shots faced, Jaxson Stauber recorded a win in his first career NHL start with a score of 5-3 over the St. Louis Blues. Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty opened up the scoring by recording two goals on the Blackhawks first two shots on goal of the game late in the first period.
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks Ruining the Tank?
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks ruining the tank? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about whether the Blackhawks are screwing up the tank after winning five of six games. They also discuss Seth Jones turning a corner, the decision to reassign Lukas Reichel to Rockford and why the NHL should move away from a hard salary cap. Plus, the guys react to the Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews sit-down interviews and what the market could be for them at the trade deadline.
Thunder snap Nuggets' nine-game win streak 101-99
DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a decisive 8-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining and finished with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Denver’s league-leading nine-game win streak and beat the Nuggets 101-99 Sunday night. After Denver’s Zeke Nnaji hit two free throws to tie...
San Francisco 19, Dallas 12
Dallas0633—12 San Francisco36010—19 SF_FG Gould 26, 2:12. Drive: 7 plays, 13 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Lenoir 6 interception return to Dallas 21; Purdy 17 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-16. San Francisco 3, Dallas 0. Second Quarter. Dal_Schultz 4 pass from Prescott (kick blocked), 9:25. Drive: 15 plays, 74...
Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99
OKLAHOMA CITY (101) Dort 3-13 0-0 7, Jal.Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Muscala 3-7 2-2 8, Giddey 9-17 0-0 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-21 7-8 34, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Jay.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, K.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Joe 3-9 0-0 8, Mann 3-6 1-2 7, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 40-89 14-16 101.
Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10
Cin_Chase 28 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 11:40. Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: T.Williams kick return to Cincinnati 21; Burrow 23 pass to Boyd; Mixon 10 run. Cincinnati 7, Buffalo 0. Cin_Hurst 15 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:47. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 6:15. Key Plays:...
Toronto 125, N.Y. Knicks 116
NEW YORK (116) Barrett 10-18 6-9 30, Randle 8-14 5-8 23, Sims 5-5 0-0 10, Brunson 6-15 5-7 21, Grimes 2-8 2-2 8, Toppin 5-7 0-0 14, Hartenstein 1-3 0-0 2, Fournier 3-9 0-0 8, McBride 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-82 18-26 116. TORONTO (125) Barnes 7-15 4-5 19, Siakam...
Colorado 58, Washington St. 55
WASHINGTON ST. (9-12) Gueye 0-7 0-0 0, Jakimovski 5-7 0-0 12, Rodman 2-7 3-4 8, Bamba 8-18 2-5 18, Powell 2-4 3-3 7, Mullins 2-5 3-3 7, Houinsou 1-3 0-0 3, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0, Darling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 11-15 55. COLORADO (12-9) da Silva 11-13 4-4 27,...
L.A. Clippers 112, Dallas 98
L.A. CLIPPERS (112) Leonard 10-18 7-7 30, Morris Sr. 2-7 4-5 8, Zubac 2-6 2-2 6, George 6-11 8-8 21, Mann 2-7 2-2 7, Covington 1-4 0-0 3, Batum 2-5 2-2 8, Jackson 4-7 0-0 10, N.Powell 6-12 5-5 19. Totals 35-77 30-31 112. DALLAS (98) Finney-Smith 3-8 0-0 8,...
Florida St. 74, Pittsburgh 37
PITTSBURGH (7-12) Brown 1-6 2-2 4, Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Strickland 3-12 0-0 9, King 0-8 1-2 1, Washenitz 0-4 0-0 0, Ezeja 1-4 0-0 2, Hutcherson 0-6 1-2 1, Clesca 0-0 0-0 0, Exanor 1-4 2-2 4, Harris 3-10 3-5 9, Hayford 0-4 0-0 0, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Malcolm 1-5 0-0 3, Strother 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 12-76 9-13 37.
No. 1 South Carolina 92, Arkansas 46
SOUTH CAROLINA (20-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 39.474, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 5-8, .625 (Cooke 4-5, Beal 1-1, Boston 0-1, Fletcher 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Cardoso 3, Boston 1, Feagin 1, Fletcher 1, Johnson 1, Watkins 1) Turnovers: 11 (Amihere 2, Cardoso 2, Johnson 2, Saxton 2, Beal 1, Cooke 1, Watkins...
