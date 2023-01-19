ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Comments / 2

Related
WNEM

Police: K9 unit tracks armed robbery suspect to home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said stolen property was recovered thanks to the actions of a K9 officer. Sunday morning officers with the Saginaw Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at a business in the southeast part of the city. Investigators said Officer Ward and...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business

SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Former Bay City Public Safety Director charged with assault and battery

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini has been charged with assault and battery. The Michigan Attorney General's Office authorized the charge. It's a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail, along with fines and costs. Back in September, Cecchini was caught...
BAY CITY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Flint water prosecutors ask appeals court to restore Snyder charges

State prosecutors this week appealed the dismissal of misdemeanor charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder over his handling of Flint’s water crisis, an appeal his defense team said Thursday should be tossed because the Michigan Court of Appeals lacks jurisdiction to hear it. The developments came came to light...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Mother of 4-year-old who drowned in Lake Lansing charged with murder

LANSING, MI – The mother of a 4-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Lansing last year has been charged with second-degree murder. Claire Powers, 34, was arrested Wednesday and formally charged in 55th District Court later that day, according to WLNS-6. Powers and her son were in a kayak on Lake Lansing on the morning of March 29, 2022 when the vessel overturned. The Meridian Township Fire Department and local police officers were called to the scene where they were able to reach the duo and pull them from the water.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
CLARE, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy