Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!': Two Sacramento restaurant owners compete in a 45-minute seafood cook-off
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the third episode of "Plate it, Sacramento!" Janine Villalobos, owner of Midtown Spirits in Sacramento, and Aziz Bellarbi-Sala, owner of Brasserie Du Monde had a seafood cooking showdown with ingredients from Oto's Marketplace. Villalobos and Bellarbi-Sala were given 45 minutes to put together a three-course...
KCRA.com
Healthy female calf born to Shani the Giraffe at the Sacramento Zoo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shani the Giraffe, one of the Sacramento Zoo’s most popular residents, gave birth to a healthy female calf on Sunday afternoon, the zoo announced Monday. Zookeepers had noted signs of the impending birth on Jan. 18, so Shani was moved into the maternity stall for...
KCRA.com
Sacramento's only alcohol-free bar The Teetotalist banks on Dry January being more than a trend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people decide to stop drinking for the month of January in a trend called "Dry January." There is also a growing movement called "sober curious," fueled by some members of Generation Z, younger adults in their 20s. Studies have found this group has no interest in drinking alcohol, due to the health benefits and saving money.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Teens hurt in barbershop shooting, CA considers wealth tax, Half Moon Bay shooting possibly workplace violence
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion
DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
KCRA.com
Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
KCRA.com
Here are the resources available to the Asian American community following recent mass shootings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loss, grief and fear linger as the Lunar New Year celebrations continue, but as many think twice about going out — community leaders in Sacramento have identified some necessary activities to cope. The Asian Pacific Community Counseling (APCC) center has mental health therapists who speak...
KCRA.com
Family of missing teen Nykari Johnson requests Sacramento County deputies help with search
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly a month after 16-year-old Nykari Johnson's disappearance, loved ones are searching for her one flyer at a time. Family members and advocates showed up outside the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to demand a search for their loved one. "It's a dead-end, so that's what worries...
KCRA.com
Woman killed in Sacramento crash involving carjacker was mother of 2, family says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Days after two women in Sacramento were killed in a crash involving a carjacker, one of the women is being identified by her family as Linh Phan. Phan's sister, Nuni, said Lihn and her friend were heading to get coffee when they were hit and killed Thursday morning at Florin Perkins Road north of Florin Road.
KCRA.com
Weather 101: What makes the wind blow?
Wind has been at the front of many peoples' minds in Northern California this month. A very stormy pattern brought several rounds of destructive winds through Sacramento and the surrounding region. In some cases, wind gusts briefly topped 60 mph. Winds of that strength are very unusual in this area,...
2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
KCRA.com
Residents at San Joaquin County mobile home park can return home as crews handle storm aftermath
ACAMPO, Calif. — Residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County can now return home after weeks of fierce storms and flooding forced them to evacuate, officials said Monday. Previous coverage in the video player above. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said power has been restored and...
KCRA.com
'It was horrific': Family watches body camera video from traffic stop they say led to death of former Sacramento man
The family of Tyre Nichols met with the Memphis police chief, the mayor, the Shelby County, Tennessee, district attorney and other officials as they went in to see video captured on officers' body cameras from the day Nichols was pulled over by police for a traffic violation. The family of...
KCRA.com
102 acres in south Sacramento remain unused. Here's what residents, city leaders want to do with it.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — City leaders met with residents in the south Sacramento area Wednesday night to talk about potential plans for a large area of empty land in the Meadowview area. The City of Sacramento bought 102 acres of land, near the Morrison Creek and Meadowview light rail stations,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on deadly SoCal shooting, Turlock police increase patrols downtown, fiery crash closes SB Interstate 5
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Sacramento 'prowler' arrested after series of disturbing crimes spanning years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking more potential victims of a man accused of a series of disturbing crimes across Sacramento to come forward. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Juan Soto on a burglary charge, and he was booked into jail in October 2022. At the same time, the Sacramento Police Department said it was investigating several incidents from 2020 and 2021 that happened in the Midtown and Colonial Park neighborhoods related to a man that was prowling at residences, trespassing onto property, looking through windows and even inappropriately touching himself at times. Investigators with each scene were able to link all of them to the same person through DNA testing.
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
mix96sac.com
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
