Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer
Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Official Trailer Released; All You Need to Know
DC fans can rejoice, as one of the most popular Batman comic book series, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey is getting animated into a feature film. The story is set in the 1920s, wherein Bruce Wayne is an explorer and...
The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off
The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
Aussie Deals: 48 Buck Sonic, $250 off a Logitech Wheel and the Best Preorder Prices Going!
Welcome to another week that reeks of discounted gaming deals. Particularly ripe bargains include the decidedly decent Sonic Frontiers, going for 50 clams off. At that price, it's gotta (read: gonna) go fast. I'm also a big fan of a seriously reduced stash of PC-based PlayStation Studios titles. Rest assured, I'll be keeping my eye on those lunar sales for you as this week progresses...
How to Get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 2023
Join the festivities during the 2023 Lantern Rite Celebration in Genshin Impact and start collecting Festive Fever! The more Festive Fever you gain from completing Lantern Rite mini-events, the closer you get to unlock event exclusive rewards, including a choice of a 4-Star Liyue character. On this page of IGN's...
Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
Last of Us Co-Creator Says Lack of Credit on HBO Show Is an Argument for Unionization
The Last of Us co-director Bruce Straley has come out in favor of video game unions following the premiere of The Last of Us TV series on HBO. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bruce Straley, who worked as game director and world-builder to Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, was asked about his involvement with the HBO series by the same name.
How to Lock On to Monsters
Monster Hunter Rise does have a lock-on camera, and this guide explains how to lock on in Monster Hunter Rise and how to customize the feature with the many options available whether you're playing on the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Can you believe Monster Hunter used to not have...
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles are audio recording made by Sarah that are unlocked by completing missions. The recordings and transcripts are accessible in the Collectibles menu. Each collectible and its required mission is listed below.
Life Imitates Al: 'Weird Al' Yankovic On How His Parody Songs Inspired a New Graphic Novel
"Weird Al" Yankovic has sold millions of albums, won five Grammy Awards, performed sold-out concerts around the world and had Daniel Radcliffe play him in a movie about his life. He can add one more line to his resume now, thanks to the brand-new graphic novel, The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The release from Z2 Comics features a cadre of cartoonists bringing 20 of the Prince of Pop Parody’s songs to life on the page.
10 Coolest Things We Found at Super Nintendo World Hollywood
Let’s a-go! IGN hosts Benny Watts and Jeffrey Vega visit Super Nintendo World Hollwood to take a look around and they found all kinds of cool stuff. In this video, they’ll run down all of the cool things they found, including Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, The Toadstool Cafe and the 1UP Factory gift shop.
The Most Anticipated Game of 2023: IGN's Readers Have Spoken
2023 is well underway at this point, and with it comes the promise of another year of (hopefully) spectacular games that will make us laugh, cry, and just have the best old time. As it stands (before delays start piling in), we have such potential classics as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, and so many more games to look forward to. However, which game are you most excited for? Over the past week, we asked IGN's audience to let us know which games they can't wait to play, and the results are in.
Emblem Marth
Perceptive If the unit initiates combat, grants Avo+15 during combat. Avo increases with high Spd. Inheritable Skill. Divine Speed Unit performs an extra attack at 50% damage in combat. Engage Skill. Lodestar Rush Use to launch 7 consecutive sword attacks at 30% damage. Adjacent foe only. Engage Attack. Rapier (Weapon)...
All Carpathian Mountain Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while on the train in the Carpathian Mountains during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll take...
How to Link Your Fire Emblem Heroes Account
Fire Emblem Engage features a special cross-over promotion with the Fire Emblem Heroes Mobile game, and allows players to unlock exclusive rewards by linking your account, including legendary weapons and S-Rank Bond Rings to equip on your characters. This page includes a step-by-step process for how to link your Nintendo Account and gain these rewards.
NVC Question Block: What Classic Game Did You Miss First Time Around?
Welcome to the inaugural issue of our new, weekly Nintendo Voice Chat column. We're kicking things off by tackling a user-submitted question for our Question Block segment. Listeners of the show are no doubt familiar with the fact we will run into... time constraints... where we can't give your questions the time they deserve. What better way to tackle this problem than to pick one of our favorite user-submitted questions of the week and answer it here?
All Berlin Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide shows all of the shortcuts you can find while exploring Club Hölle and its surrounding areas during the Berlin - Apex Predator Mission. There are three shortcuts in total here. Level 0 Backdoor Club Entrance. This door can be opened right...
WoW 10.0.5 Content Update Notes
The 10.0.5 Content Update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is coming, bringing with it a new Trading Post feature, the Primal Storm event, and additional transmog utilities. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving with Patch 10.0.5 for WoW, including the release date and...
