Laramie, WY

‘Border War Games Are Always Going to be a War’

LARAMIE -- It typically takes a little more than three-and-a-half hours to travel from Colorado Springs to Laramie. Not for this Wyoming team. Caught up in a mid-January snowstorm, blizzard conditions on Highway 287 sent the Cowboys' bus into a ditch where they sat for four hours. "We got home...
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne East Sweeps Laramie in Basketball Doubleheader

The 4A basketball season rolled along on Thursday night with Laramie paying a visit to Cheyenne East. In the girls' game, East came in ranked 2nd in our WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll, and Laramie was ranked 3rd. East is the defending 4A champions and proved their mettle in this game with a 59-47 win. All-State player Boden Liljedahl led the Thunderbirds with 21 points. Laramie was led by Kylin Shipman with 13. East is now 10-1, while Laramie suffered its first loss and dropped to 12-1 on the season.
CHEYENNE, WY
What Great Thing Sets Wyoming Apart From The Other 49 States?

Usually you don't ask for other people's opinion, because we all know, they're going to give it to you an may not be anywhere close to what you want. On a rare occasion, the moment you've been waiting for...someone actually asks you for you opinion. In this particular case, there's actually no wrong answer, so your opinion counts.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming’s Obesity Rate Is Up 11%

I'm going to blame it on the cold, because whenever it's 'sweater weather' I just don't feel like doing anything. And the bad part is that it's always sweater weather... Oh boy... According to the team of analysts at QuoteWizard, Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their...
WYOMING STATE
How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?

Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
WYOMING STATE
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?

When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Is 2023’s 6th Worst State to Start a Business

Starting a business is never easy. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, about a fifth of all startups typically don’t survive past year one of operation, and nearly half never make it to their fifth anniversary. Staying afloat is difficult even under normal conditions, and even more so when dealing with a global pandemic, the highest inflation in decades, and labor shortages.
WYOMING STATE
9 Date Ideas In Laramie

Valentine's is coming up. Have you thought of what to do on that special day yet? No? Well, we got you covered. I actually wrote this as I was thinking of what to do myself. Laramie being small and quiet, does not mean there's nothing to do. It just means, most places are going to be cute, quiet, and just romantic, no?
LARAMIE, WY
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
10+ Things To Do In Laramie This Weekend

The weather seemed to calm down a bit, so at least we can enjoy going outside and not dread being outside. As if predicting the nice weather this weekend, things are picking up a bit, and we have quite a few things happening in town. Friday, January 20. Dive Bards.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Tests Positive for COVID-19

A written statement from the Office of Governor Mark Gordon says the governor received results from a COVID-19 test showing he is positive for the virus. The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming. Answers to 25 common...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys

The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
WYOMING STATE
Univ. Of Wyoming Student Team Advance in NASA Design Challenge

A University of Wyoming student team is one of seven student teams selected to advance to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge, according to a recent release by the university. Seven undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering...
LARAMIE, WY
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime

Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
This Weekend In Laramie; FRIDAY THE 13TH

It's Friday the 13th so early in the year! Well, so far I have had a great FriYAY... but let's not jinx that. Anyway, it's pretty slow but here are some fun events happening in Laramie this weekend. Friday, December 2. Black Holes. Nature's mistake or portal to the unknown?...
LARAMIE, WY
