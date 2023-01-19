Read full article on original website
Cheyenne East Sweeps Laramie in Basketball Doubleheader
The 4A basketball season rolled along on Thursday night with Laramie paying a visit to Cheyenne East. In the girls' game, East came in ranked 2nd in our WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll, and Laramie was ranked 3rd. East is the defending 4A champions and proved their mettle in this game with a 59-47 win. All-State player Boden Liljedahl led the Thunderbirds with 21 points. Laramie was led by Kylin Shipman with 13. East is now 10-1, while Laramie suffered its first loss and dropped to 12-1 on the season.
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
Snow On The Way, Cold Continues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
City of Laramie Welcomes Three New City Council Members
The City of Laramie is excited to announce and welcome three new City Council members, according to a recent release. City Council members are valued voices of the Laramie community and play important roles in communicating with residents, responding to needs, and representing the community to other levels of City government.
When Will Eastbound I-80 From Cheyenne to Nebraska Reopen?
Interstate 80 is now open to all traffic in both directions. As of 3:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. The Wyoming Department of Transportation still has no estimate as to when eastbound Interstate 80 from exit 370 (Archer) to the Nebraska state line may reopen. The 31-mile stretch...
Univ. of Wyoming Named Fifth-Best Affordable University In The U.S.
Student loan debt is the fastest-growing debt in the U.S. and is currently the second-largest slice of household debt – trailing only mortgage debt, and as college costs continue to soar, the team at Credit Summit researched the cheapest -- and the most expensive -- places to go to college in order to rack up the least debt.
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne
After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
LIST: Cheyenne Area Weather-Related Cancellations and Closures
Below is a complete list of weather-related cancellations and closures that have been sent to KGAB Radio. This list will be updated as new cancellations and closures come in. Laramie County School District 1 on Two-Hour Delay Jan. 19. Due to predicted winds and hazardous road conditions, the district will...
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne
Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
Crashes on I-25 block north, southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes along I-25 this afternoon have blocked all northbound lanes near Cheyenne as well as left southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 1.5. The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned drivers to be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and expect...
Governor Gordon on Wyoming: We Are a People With Grit, Courage, and Kindness in Our Souls
Governor Gordon recently delivered his 'State of the State' address to the 67th Legislature in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Throughout the address, Governor Gordon highlighted many examples of Wyoming's innovation. One of the first things Gordon brought up was Wyoming's financial position. “Wyoming finds herself at a remarkable juncture. Federal government largess...
