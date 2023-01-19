Read full article on original website
I’m a gardening expert – the seven houseplants that’ll help get rid of dust at home
From feather dusters to microfibre cloths, we've all got our own preferred methods for removing cobwebs and dust from inside our homes. But have you ever stopped to think that there may be an alternative solution? Houseplants. Gardening expert Zach Morgan, a horticulturalist and gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners, spoke...
Should I Rotate Crops in My Vegetable Garden?
In the earliest days of agriculture, farmers observed some crops grew better in a field where different crops grew the year before. They also learned that growing the same crops every year in the same spot often led to poorer harvests. They used this knowledge to develop crop rotation, which we can apply to our home vegetable gardens.
BHG
How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees
The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
Gardenista
Gardening 101: Comfrey
My first introduction to comfrey was when my husband sprained his ankle and my mother encouraged me to try a poultice that she made from mashed comfrey leaves harvested from my sister’s garden. My husband wasn’t thrilled about the idea, but my enthusiasm won him over (or rather, wore him done.) I applied the comfrey compress and, lo and behold, the swelling subtly subsided. Could this be a miracle plant? I’m sure there are believers.
Don’t Throw Out Leftover Coffee — Diluted, It Can Serve As Organic Fertilizer For Some Houseplants
My houseplants love coffee, so pour your leftover coffee on them rather than down the sink! Dilute it first, and then pour the liquid mixture on your container’s soil. Both the water and coffee must be at room temperature. If either one is high or low, combine them and let the mixture sit until room temperature is reached.
The Daily South
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
livingetc.com
Should I cut back plants after a freeze? The gardening rule for the winter months that might surprise you
When the temperature outside plunges below freezing, certain plants in your garden can suffer. In my own garden, there have been a few casualties already this year, leaving unattractive dead foliage in pots and raised beds thanks to sub-zero temperatures. The question is, is it wise to cut back these...
Gardener Makes the Coolest Spiral Raised Bed Garden
A lot of work that will surely pay off when things bloom!
Cape Gazette
If your houseplants have the winter blahs, try showering them
American English slang gives us “lead balloon,” meaning a dismal failure. Trucker's jargon includes “lead-footed” for a driver with a heavy foot on the gas pedal. Plumbers work with pipes, and pipes used to be made of lead, so our modern word “plumber” comes from the Latin word for lead, “plumbum.”
Woman Shares How Peel and Stick Tiles Totally Brightened Up Dark Kitchen
It’s like a remodel for a fraction of the price.
a-z-animals.com
How To Grow A Huge Spider Plant Outdoors
Spider plants are a seriously beloved houseplant species. The majority of people choose to cultivate their spider plants indoors simply because they thrive with little fuss. These plants are fantastic additions to any living room or other indoor space since they flourish in a household environment. Because they are robust and tolerant of a wide range of growing situations, spider plants are perfect for beginning gardeners. It is simple to cultivate and enjoy them. Even novice gardeners may easily learn how to care for spider plants.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
A beginner’s guide to growing potatoes
Potatoes are among the easiest veg to grow for newcomers – and the start of the year is the time to start thinking.Even if you only have a small area, you can grow potatoes in a large container or even a dustbin, to give you delicious early croppers which taste far better then any shop-bought variety.Where do you start?Hardly anyone grows potatoes from seed these days. Most people buy seed potatoes (specially grown tubers) from garden centres in January and February. They look like little potatoes which during the colder months you’ll need to start off indoors.What type of potatoes...
The Best Companies To Buy Your Garden Seeds From
Do you want to cultivate a flower, vegetable, or specialty garden? Here are some of our favorite companies for buying seeds, no matter what you want to grow.
BHG
Welcome Spring Early with Target's New Threshold x Studio McGee Home Decor Collection
Even as my streets are blanketed with fresh white flurries, and I wrap myself tightly in a wool scarf, I'm dreaming of spring. Although we're still a few months away from the blooming season, it's never too early to embrace vernal delights. Lucky for us, Target's Threshold designed with Studio McGee Spring Collection is finally live and filled with dreamy home decor finds to seamlessly welcome spring into your home, no matter the weather outside.
This $5 Trader Joe’s Eucalyptus Can Totally Transform a Living Room
It doesn’t have to be “fancy” to be worth it.
gardeningknowhow.com
Fresh Basil vs. Using Dried
Did you ever read something that you just didn’t agree with? I’ve eaten a lot of basil in my life and hands down, nothing compares to the aromatic flavor of fresh basil. Yet time after time, I read how dried basil is more flavorful than fresh. Bah-humbug, I say!
One Green Planet
Studies Show That Insects Feel Pain, So What Does This Mean for Animal Welfare Laws?
Shockingly, trillions of insects are killed per year, for food and for animal feed. But, perhaps what is even more surprising is the fact that, according to recent studies, insects can apparently feel pain, contrary to what many people had thought. And, with the increase in demand for insect-based alternatives to traditional animal agriculture, insect farming is at an all-time high. Science X examined 300+ studies and discovered that there is evidence that some — if not all — insects feel pain in some form.
