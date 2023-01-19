Read full article on original website
West Virginia has one of the highest resignation rates
A recent study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia has one of the highest job resignation rates in the nation.
The West Virginia governors that spent time in prison
Bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice and fraud are just a few of the things these two former West Virginia governors were convicted of.
Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
West Virginia splits the difference between best and worst states to drive
A new study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia fits right in the middle of the worst and best states to drive in the nation.
DHHR reports active COVD 19 cases increase to 962, 12 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 20, 2023, there are currently 962 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,802 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an83-year old female from Boone County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, an 84-year old male from Roane County, a 94-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Roane County, a 61-year old male from Summers County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, and an 85-year old female from Raleigh County.
The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
POLL: What should the official state instrument of West Virginia be?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The fiddle has long been part of traditional music in West Virginia, and proposed legislation would see it be made the official instrument of the state. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
Soon, health-focused nonprofits in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000.
West Virginia likely to complete Dry January
West Virginia is the second most-likely state to finish Dry January, according to a study by PriceListo.
Rockslide reported west of St. Albans, dispatchers say
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a rockslide was reported Friday west of St. Albans. There was report of a rock at Ruthdale Road at the underpass. The state Division of Highways is taking care of the situation. West Virginia 511 was advising to use caution...
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
Kanawha County high school students design dioramas featuring West Virginia State Parks
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Pre-engineering students in Kanawha County have created artwork that will be sold at state parks throughout West Virginia. Nitro High School students enrolled in an engineering design class were tasked with creating wooden dioramas featuring nine different state parks, according to Kanawha County Schools.
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
West Virginia ban on minors’ gender-affirming care advances
A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia.
Bill in West Virginia legislature would allow handguns on college campus
The West Virginia legislature is moving forward with a bill to allow concealed-carry handgun permits. What's the reaction on campus?
400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
