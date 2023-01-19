ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
Austin Juice Shop Closes All Locations

Austin juice mini-chain Daily Juice closed all of its locations and delivery services this month. The Westlake location closed sometime in January and the final day of operations for the Northwest Hills, North Shoal Creek, and Bee Cave was Sunday, January 22. The reason the juice company closed was because...
