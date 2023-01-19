ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 4

Karen Murphy
3d ago

This is the dumbest act by law enforcement. These 2 women should be honored and praised. I would love to have a sit down with Kay Ivey

Reply(1)
5
Pam Hobo
3d ago

Must be nice that the city has no other problems that they should be worried about. Welcome to Alabama

Reply(1)
5
Related
alabamanews.net

Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama

Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
MOBILE, AL
One Green Planet

Petition: Ask California to End Cash Bail

Illinois recently became the first state to eliminate cash bail. Cash bail doesn’t keep our communities safe because it incentivizes people to plead guilty who can’t pay bail and creates economic hardship. California almost eliminated this harmful practice in the past, but the bail-bonding industry used its immense resources to fight against it. Please sign this petition to tell California to end cash bail once and for all!
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand That the Attorney General of Alabama be Removed from His Position for Stating that People Who Use Abortion Pills can be Prosecuted

Alabama is one of several states that issued abortion restrictions in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. On top of this, the Attorney General of the state recently declared that people who use abortion pills can be prosecuted. Not only will abortion providers be prosecuted but now pregnant women are under threat as well. Please sign this petition to demand that the Attorney General of Alabama be removed by the Alabama Senate!
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Alabama using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

EPA, garbage bills, secret good deeds: Down in Alabama

The chemicals found in the air around the Moody landfill fire. A lawsuit over garbage-bill arrests. The quiet, good works of a man who recently died. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guest opinion: Alabama Legislature should pass new police use-of-force standard

As we move into a new year with friends and loved ones, one Huntsville family continues to live an ongoing nightmare, with an empty place at the family’s table. For Officer Ben Darby, this represents another day in prison, away from his loving wife and family, since his unjust conviction for murder in May 2021. Officer Darby’s case represents not just a miscarriage of justice in its own right, but a tangible example of why Alabama needs to change its laws, so that future police officers like him don’t get railroaded for their actions.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Missing person report for woman filed in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it received a missing person report for a 42-year-old woman. Pamela Jaye was seen leaving her residence early Thursday morning in the Chula Vista Mountain area, according to the SCCSO. Her last known sighting was near the DCH Regional Medical Center […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
One Green Planet

California Animals in Need of Rehabilitation After Recent Storms

As the storms in California are finally clearing away, unfortunately, many animals are not in the clear. Local wildlife had their habitats thrown in an absolute whirlwind during the past few weeks. Source: ABC7 News Bay Area/Youtube. ABC News 7 reported that a pocket gopher is being cared for at...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy