New Milford, CT

darientimes.com

Former treasurer of Ansonia social club faces prison time for embezzling

ANSONIA — The former treasurer of an Ansonia social club faces up to three years behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday to embezzling roughly $80,000 from the organization. Joseph Ferla, 60, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery before Judge Peter Brown at Superior Court in...
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

New Fairfield man pleads guilty in roommate’s 2017 murder

DANBURY, Conn. — A New Fairfield man has pled guilty to murder, sexual assault and larceny charges stemming from a 2017 incident that killed his roommate. Steven Flood, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday in Danbury Superior Court to the murder, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of larceny. His sentencing is scheduled for March 29.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut man sentenced to federal prison for gun offense

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for a federal gun offense. Lamain Heard, 33, has been detained since his arrest on Jan. 21, 2022. On June 2, 2022, he plead guilty...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
iheart.com

New Britain Police Department NOW HIRING Lateral Police Officers

New Britain posted to Facebook this week announcing that they are hiring. As the City of New Britain continues to build, grow, and push forward on an impactful vision, so does the New Britain Police Department. Be part of this exciting time and experience the influence you can make!. Questions?
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington

A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield

In 2015, a large 72-unit development of one- and two-bedroom apartments classified as affordable housing opened in Brookfield, Connecticut. Brookfield is a well-off town that is part of Connecticut’s largely affluent Fairfield County and has become the focal point of Connecticut’s continuing discussion on local zoning regulations and affordable housing. The development, dubbed The Residences […] The post Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
BROOKFIELD, CT
newhavenarts.org

New Haven Pride Center Furloughs Eight Of Nine Employees

Juancarlos Soto at the Pride Center Friday. Lucy Gellman Photos. An anchor of New Haven’s LGBTQ+ community has furloughed eight of its nine staff members for the immediate future in a bid to stay financially afloat during a time of sustained uncertainty. On Friday afternoon, the New Haven Pride...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fatal Accident Investigated

#Bridgeport CT– On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1827 hours the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, and parties are now arguing. A female caller stated a female operator involved in the accident is trapped in her vehicle and going into cardiac arrest. A second caller stated the parties are still arguing on the scene.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Property transfers December 26-30

WESTPORT–During the week of December 26-30, one property changed hands for $1.2 million, generating $3K in conveyance tax. One year ago, six properties changed hands for a total of $9.8 million. 31 Ellery Lane sold for $1,218,000. Seller: Lawrence O Aasen Est. Buyer: Matthew & Jaime Pallai. Source: Westport...
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Warrant Arrests

#Bridgeport CT– On January 19, 2023, at around 10 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelton Street as part of a narcotics investigation. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, they detained three adults, Colon, Maldonado, and Nieves, and found packaged crack cocaine and money in plain view. They also found a firearm with no valid CT pistol permit in Nieves’ possession. TNT entered the main dwelling and detained an adult female, Rodriguez, and a large dog. They also found a door leading to the basement area which was obstructed by furniture and three large bags containing a white powdery substance. They located an adult male, Reyes, and one juvenile hiding behind the drywall in the basement. TNT found a large amount of packaged cocaine, fentanyl mix capsules, and boxes of new and unused wax paper folds, along with over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency. They also found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a safe in Rodriguez’s bedroom, as well as three additional firearms inside the house near the front door. Two of these firearms were semi-automatic, one of which was stolen from Milford CT. One was an unloaded revolver.The total number of firearms recovered was five (5).
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Candidate List of Upcoming Elections in Yonkers

Https://yonkersinsider.blogspot.com/.../yonkers-insider... Yonkers Insider: Update on 2023 Election Races: Elections 2023. This List I put together to update my readers on the Political Landscape in some of the races in Yonkers for Elections 2023. Yonkers Mayor: Democrats: Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Margaret Fountain Coleman and Prince Robinson. Republicans: It is rumored...
YONKERS, NY

