Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
darientimes.com
Former treasurer of Ansonia social club faces prison time for embezzling
ANSONIA — The former treasurer of an Ansonia social club faces up to three years behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday to embezzling roughly $80,000 from the organization. Joseph Ferla, 60, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery before Judge Peter Brown at Superior Court in...
New Fairfield man pleads guilty in roommate’s 2017 murder
DANBURY, Conn. — A New Fairfield man has pled guilty to murder, sexual assault and larceny charges stemming from a 2017 incident that killed his roommate. Steven Flood, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday in Danbury Superior Court to the murder, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of larceny. His sentencing is scheduled for March 29.
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
fox61.com
Connecticut man sentenced to federal prison for gun offense
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for a federal gun offense. Lamain Heard, 33, has been detained since his arrest on Jan. 21, 2022. On June 2, 2022, he plead guilty...
trumbulltimes.com
Family's $500,000 reward in Hartford homicide among largest in CT history
HARTFORD — The family of a man who was shot and killed in Hartford three and a half years ago is offering what may be one of the largest rewards ever in a Connecticut criminal case for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Relatives of Eros Diaz pooled...
iheart.com
New Britain Police Department NOW HIRING Lateral Police Officers
New Britain posted to Facebook this week announcing that they are hiring. As the City of New Britain continues to build, grow, and push forward on an impactful vision, so does the New Britain Police Department. Be part of this exciting time and experience the influence you can make!. Questions?
Bristol Press
Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington
A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
Suffolk police: Man arrested for 11 felonies, including slashing tires in Ronkonkoma
Suffolk County police say they responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Saturday about a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office warning of local scammer
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of the area about an ongoing phone scam. The scam includes someone calling people and claiming to be a part of the Sheriff's Office, asking for money.
5 Men Try To Enter High School In Westchester, Flee After Security Denies Entry: Police
Security measures proved effective when five unknown men were denied entry to a high school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 20, five unidentified men tried to enter Eastchester High School at the school's single point of entry but were prevented from going inside by a secur…
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield
In 2015, a large 72-unit development of one- and two-bedroom apartments classified as affordable housing opened in Brookfield, Connecticut. Brookfield is a well-off town that is part of Connecticut’s largely affluent Fairfield County and has become the focal point of Connecticut’s continuing discussion on local zoning regulations and affordable housing. The development, dubbed The Residences […] The post Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
newhavenarts.org
New Haven Pride Center Furloughs Eight Of Nine Employees
Juancarlos Soto at the Pride Center Friday. Lucy Gellman Photos. An anchor of New Haven’s LGBTQ+ community has furloughed eight of its nine staff members for the immediate future in a bid to stay financially afloat during a time of sustained uncertainty. On Friday afternoon, the New Haven Pride...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fatal Accident Investigated
#Bridgeport CT– On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1827 hours the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, and parties are now arguing. A female caller stated a female operator involved in the accident is trapped in her vehicle and going into cardiac arrest. A second caller stated the parties are still arguing on the scene.
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
westportjournal.com
Property transfers December 26-30
WESTPORT–During the week of December 26-30, one property changed hands for $1.2 million, generating $3K in conveyance tax. One year ago, six properties changed hands for a total of $9.8 million. 31 Ellery Lane sold for $1,218,000. Seller: Lawrence O Aasen Est. Buyer: Matthew & Jaime Pallai. Source: Westport...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Warrant Arrests
#Bridgeport CT– On January 19, 2023, at around 10 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelton Street as part of a narcotics investigation. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, they detained three adults, Colon, Maldonado, and Nieves, and found packaged crack cocaine and money in plain view. They also found a firearm with no valid CT pistol permit in Nieves’ possession. TNT entered the main dwelling and detained an adult female, Rodriguez, and a large dog. They also found a door leading to the basement area which was obstructed by furniture and three large bags containing a white powdery substance. They located an adult male, Reyes, and one juvenile hiding behind the drywall in the basement. TNT found a large amount of packaged cocaine, fentanyl mix capsules, and boxes of new and unused wax paper folds, along with over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency. They also found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a safe in Rodriguez’s bedroom, as well as three additional firearms inside the house near the front door. Two of these firearms were semi-automatic, one of which was stolen from Milford CT. One was an unloaded revolver.The total number of firearms recovered was five (5).
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
hamlethub.com
Candidate List of Upcoming Elections in Yonkers
Https://yonkersinsider.blogspot.com/.../yonkers-insider... Yonkers Insider: Update on 2023 Election Races: Elections 2023. This List I put together to update my readers on the Political Landscape in some of the races in Yonkers for Elections 2023. Yonkers Mayor: Democrats: Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Margaret Fountain Coleman and Prince Robinson. Republicans: It is rumored...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County approves new property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers
CARMEL – Putnam County lawmakers took swift action Thursday night and approved a 10 percent property tax exemption on assessed value for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. The move comes after the state gave localities permission to enact the tax reduction. The goal of the measure is to assist...
Comments / 0