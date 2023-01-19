ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Rep. Houlahan to Host State of the Sixth Town Hall at Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville

 3 days ago

Houlahan speaks during her 2022 State of the Sixth with Mayor Urscheler moderating Q&A.Photo byThe Colonial Theatre

Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) has announced the details of her upcoming State of the Sixth Town Hall happening on Monday, Jan. 23 at The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville. Doors will open at 5:30 PM and the event will begin at 6 PM.

This is the fourth year Houlahan has held the signature event, including one year virtually, to share updates on her work on behalf of Chester and Berks Counties, hear directly from constituents, and answer their questions.

“Engaging with members of our community is one of the greatest privileges of my service to the families and businesses in Chester and Berks Counties,” said Houlahan. “As we head into 2023, I’m thrilled to again host my State of the Sixth Town Hall and hope to see new and old faces alike.”

Houlahan added: “In the last year alone, Congress has made leaping progress in addressing the semi-conductor chip shortage, improving health care benefits for veterans, rebuilding our roads, bridges, and broadband, and so much more. While we have a lot to celebrate, it certainly doesn’t mean our work is done. Our office continues to advocate for constituents—securing last minute passport appointments, expediting delayed tax refunds, and inquiring into slow mail service, just to name a few examples. We will discuss all of this and more as we not only reflect on the past year but also look toward the months ahead.”

The event will consist of a ceremonial swearing-in, presentation, and live Q&A. Judge Analisa Sondergaard will be officiating the oath of office. The Q&A will be moderated by Phoenixville Mayor Peter Urscheler.

Read highlights of Houlahan’s accomplishments during the 117th Congress here. Members of the community can RSVP here. There is limited on-street parking and additional parking available in public lots.

Learn more about the Colonial Theatre.

VISTA.Today

Jennifer Lopez Appointed to Committee Chairperson for the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness

Jennifer Lopez, CEO of Friends Association has been elected as the new Chairperson for the Governance Board of the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness. The Partnership is a community-based collaborative of agencies, foundations, and organizations committed to ending and preventing homelessness in Chester County through advocacy, education, and access to services.
VISTA.Today

Great Valley to Host Archeological Discussion on Jan. 24

Penn State Great Valley will host “Stories Bones Tell: Philly’s First Baptist Church Burial Ground Project” at 7 PM on Jan. 24 in the campus’ Conference Center. Archeologist Kimberlee Moran, director of forensic science and associate teaching professor at Rutgers University–Camden, and her colleagues with the Arch Street Project are using clues from the past to learn how some of the earliest Philadelphians lived — and died.
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

