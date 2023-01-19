The New York State Sportswriters Association has released its second boys wrestling poll, and it features seven teams from Section III. Central Valley Academy checks in as the highest-ranked team in Section III at No. 2 in Division II. Cicero-North Syracuse (No. 10 in Division I) and Camden (No. 9 in Division II) are the two other Section III schools in the top 10 this week.

2 DAYS AGO