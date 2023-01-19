Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Drugs, 4 guns, $11K+ seized during search of convicted felon’s Roanoke Rapids home, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they arrested a convicted felon after finding multiple drugs, guns and thousands of dollars in a Roanoke Rapids home. The sheriff’s office, along with the Hazardous Entry Arrest Team (HEAT) and Roanoke Rapids police, said they executed a search warrant...
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline
In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
cbs17
Woman hits Spring Hope customers with car after being denied entry, police say
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department. On Saturday shortly before midnight, Spring Hope police officers heard several gunshots coming from the Branch and...
cbs17
Man caught with cocaine, guns and $11,000 cash in Halifax County, sheriff says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man earlier this week for having numerous drugs, cash and illegally possessing firearms. On Thursday afternoon, deputies and agents with the Narcotics Division of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the...
cbs17
3 armed robberies at stores may be linked, Halifax County sheriff says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three business armed robberies this week that deputies believe may be related. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dollar General on Ringwood Road in Enfield was robbed. On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., the Subway restaurant on West...
NBC12
Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
cbs17
Body found along road, death investigation underway, Granville County deputies say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found along a road Thursday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., deputies said they were called to Cornwall Road in reference to a litter pick-up crew finding what appeared to be a human body.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Suspect accused of multiple East Brookland Park Boulevard armed robberies
Police are currently searching for a male suspected of performing multiple armed robberies off of East Brookland Park Boulevard in the past two months.
Crime Insider: 7th-grader had loaded gun at West End middle school
"All students and staff are safe. Administrators and police worked together to move the student to a safe location and recover the weapon."
Duo arrested for thefts at Target and 5 other stores, Rocky Mount police say
The burglaries or attempted burglaries all happened between Monday and Tuesday, police said.
thenewsprogress.com
King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order
LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
Virginia woman killed in fiery Dinwiddie crash
The crash caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect to the left, which then led to her car crashing into trees on the side of the road. The car then caught on fire.
WITN
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead after a house fire early this morning in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. Stokes, Statton House, and Belvoir Fire Departments...
RPD investigating 'suspicious' death at apartment, Crime Insider sources say
When officers entered the apartment, Crime Insider sources said they found a man in his 50s dead with what appeared to be head trauma.
wakg.com
South Boston Police Searching for Driver of Vehicle that hit a Pedestrian
The South Boston Police Department is seeking assistance from the community to help identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run incident involving a pedestrian. On January 19 around 11:57 am, Officers responded to the area of Dollar Tree located on Old Halifax Road for an elderly female pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
Henrico middle school student in custody after bringing gun to school
A Glen Allen middle school student is in custody after a weapon was found in his backpack on Friday morning.
Vigil honors man, woman killed in Hopewell 'rolling gun battle'
"Folks came out to show the community, show the family they are not alone and I think the family found comfort in that,” Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke said.
Bay Net
Murder Suspect Of Westlake High School Student Apprehended In North Carolina
WALDORF, Md. – On January 18, Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, of Waldorf, was arrested by detectives with the Rocky Mount Police Department in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, 17, who was shot and killed last week in Waldorf. Jackson, a Westlake High...
Comments / 0