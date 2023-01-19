ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottoway County, VA

fredericksburg.today

Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline

In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
HAMPTON, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order

LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
SOUTH HILL, VA
WITN

Two people killed in Pitt County house fire

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead after a house fire early this morning in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. Stokes, Statton House, and Belvoir Fire Departments...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wakg.com

South Boston Police Searching for Driver of Vehicle that hit a Pedestrian

The South Boston Police Department is seeking assistance from the community to help identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run incident involving a pedestrian. On January 19 around 11:57 am, Officers responded to the area of Dollar Tree located on Old Halifax Road for an elderly female pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA

