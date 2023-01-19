ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B98.5

How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?

It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
WGME

State of Maine offices closed tomorrow due to winter storm

AUGUSTA (WGME) - Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to be closed tomorrow ahead of the winter storm coming to Maine tonight. That winter storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow, sleet, minor flooding, high winds, and potential power outages. “With this incoming storm...
MAINE STATE
WGME

CMP crews prep for potential outages ahead of incoming snow storm

PORTLAND (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they're closely monitoring the winter storm that will hit Maine tonight and continue through Monday. That winter storm will bring wet snow and strong gusts to coastal and inland Maine. These conditions combined with left over snow on trees and powerlines from Friday’s storm could increase the regions risk for outages, says CMP. CMP has extra crews on standby if these outages do occur.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

What to expect with today's winter storm, and a look ahead to next week

PORTLAND, Maine — We saw a nice little thump of snow last night with the warm advection, generally 3 to 6 inches. Now the upper-level energy is swinging through, which will provide enough lift to keep periods of snow going into the early afternoon before tapering off to snow showers and flurries.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”

How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!. A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Weather Blog: Friday's storm just an appetizer, main course is still coming

MAINE, USA — The totals are coming in, and around half a foot of snow has fallen across southern and eastern Maine from this week's storm. It's not a storm to write home about, and it certainly won't break any records, but it was enough to break out the plows and help out small businesses in need.
MAINE STATE
