National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
AOL Corp
Back-to-back storms to send rain, snow into Northeast
Two more storms are likely to unload snow over the interior Northeast through the middle of next week and deliver rain once more to the areas of the Interstate 95 corridor that are stuck in a snow drought. Travel disruptions from the rain and snow will be likely throughout the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Rain for Tuesday, a few flakes may mix in overnight Thursday into Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says to expect spotty showers Tuesday afternoon. He says a few snowflakes may mix in overnight Thursday into Friday.
Cold start to the weekend with temperatures running below normal
It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal. We will top out in the low 30s here in the Front Range with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we will have sunshine to start the day, but then clouds will move back in by the afternoon ahead of the next storm. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather day for Monday for snow and cold. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday night and continue through Monday. Expect a slick Monday morning commute. The snow will move out by late Monday afternoon and evening. We are expecting between 2 and 6 inches of snow. Below normal temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s.
AOL Corp
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
Light snow to swing through Northeast on Monday, with a late-week storm looming large
The winter season is in full swing this week, as AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be several opportunities for snow on the docket for the Midwest and Northeast. However, forecasters also caution that many will be left with just rain, depending on the exact setup in the atmosphere. Already, wintry...
WBBJ
Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week
Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
Millions under winter storm watch
Millions of Americans are under a winter storm watch as the first of back-to-back storms is expected to hit the Northeast this weekend. The storm system could bring heavy snow, freezing rain, ice and gusty winds Sunday into Monday. Meteorologist Kelly Cass, from our partners at The Weather Channel, has the latest.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Showers, mild temperatures for Tuesday; chance for rain to change over to sleet Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says temperatures will be above average for most the week before rain and possible snow for Friday.
Warm today, tomorrow… rain and colder weather on the way
After some morning rain and gloomy conditions, we should see some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. “Most of this should clear by the late morning and the afternoon looks mostly dry,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
27 First News
Storm bringing more snow: How much will fall?
Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley. The next storm system that will impact our...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather: Northeast Braces for Freezing Rain and Heavy Snowfall Brought by Winter Storm
Millions of Americans were under winter weather warnings or advisories on Thursday as a storm blanketed the Midwest before moving toward the Northeast and pummeling Denver with the heaviest two-day January snowfall in more than 30 years. The Northeast is expected to experience freezing rain and heavy snowfall. By Friday...
natureworldnews.com
Blast of Cold Air to Unfold in Southern US; Florida Could Experience Rain and Thunderstorms
The latest weather forecast said that Southern US would expect a blast of colder air until the end of the week. The forecast added that Florida residents could also notice chilly conditions, with rain and thunderstorms. As portions of the United States suffered from severe weather conditions, residents in Florida...
AOL Corp
After coating Midwest with snow, large storm aims for Northeast; 4-8 inches expected in parts of New England
Millions of Americans were under a winter weather warnings or advisories Thursday as a storm that hammered Denver with the biggest two-day January snowfall in more than 30 years blanketed the Midwest before heading for the Northeast. Freezing rain and heavy snow are forecast for the Northeast, with the region...
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cloudy and cooler today then rounds of heavy rain on Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds have moved over the Midlands and will be with us for the rest of our Saturday keeping temperatures on the cooler side in the 50s this afternoon. Tonight showers begin to lift over the region and will be steady for the majority of Sunday with some pockets of heavier rain mixed in leading to the possibility of localized flooding in the typical spots.
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
natureworldnews.com
High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast
High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
