Read full article on original website
Related
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
TODAY.com
Animal shelter 'heartbroken' after cat dies from eating 38 hair ties
An animal shelter in South Carolina is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their cats after one of their recent rescues died from eating 38 hair ties. The cat, nicknamed Juliet by shelter workers, was brought in after her owners moved away and abandoned her, along with two other cats, outside the property in mid-November.
6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death
In recent years, awareness of protecting your pet during the cold winter months has grown. Fewer dog parents keep their pets outdoors, and many go above and beyond to ensure their pet’s safety during potentially dangerous freezes. Just like humans, animals can suffer from frostbite; products like dog booties, paw balms, and other preventatives can […] The post 6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death appeared first on DogTime.
Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue
Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
pethelpful.com
Abandoned Dog Whose Owners Didn't Want Her Back Gets Amazing Forever Home
Bubbles is a gorgeous dog that belongs to TikTok user @RoboKittenz and the way they came to acquire this beautiful furbaby is so heartbreaking! The video explains that Bubbles wandered into their yard as a stray and the kind people who found her posted an ad on Facebook marketplace looking for her owner. Welp, the owner contacted them and said they didn't want her anymore so RoboKittenz decided to give her the home she deserves.
Pet Horse keeps hugging pregnant woman. Couple surprised after doctor tells them why.
Animals are known to sense things that humans usually can’t. Dogs and cats have shown this trait, amazing their owners, and such incidents with horses aren’t popular. However, a recent event has shown that horses, like dogs and cats, can sense certain things.
pethelpful.com
Racing Horse's Tender Reaction to Tiny Baby Is Full of Love
Babies and animals have a special bond that we’ll forever be jealous of. We don’t know how, but animals are just so gentle with little ones. Our hearts will continue to flutter no matter how many times we see videos of animals being sweet with tiny humans. It seriously gets us every time and this video from TikTok user @greatbritishracing is no different.
Upworthy
Sweet mama dog finds shelter from the cold in nativity scene manger and delivers her puppies there
Talk about divine symbolism! When the government of Palenque, in Southern Mexico, set up a large nativity scene on the main square, little did they know a special visitor was going to drop by. According to My Modern Met, tradition says baby Jesus is not placed in the manger until Christmas. Local residents were surprised to find someone else in the fluffy pile of hay to rest on, right into the highlighted area of the scene. A sweet mama stray dog had taken over the manger... and that's not all. The locals soon realized she was not alone as had recently given birth to seven adorable puppies.
BBC
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
A Man Paid $400 to Cure His Dog’s Limp, Only to Find That the Animal Was Mimicking Him the Whole Time
Sympathy aches are a mystery, but they are a terrific indication that someone cares for you. However, you may not be aware that this ability also exists in animals. Yes, your furry friend may pick up on your emotions and monitor your suffering more closely than you think.
pethelpful.com
Miniature Dachshund Asking Mom to Watch Him Swim Is the Purest Thing
Many pet parents would panic if they saw their furry friend padding around in the hot tub, but Price Frederick's human mom simply watched him swim--at his request, of course! The spunky miniature dachshund loves to go for a dip in his family's hot tub, though his mom is always nearby for supervision. Still, his swimming skills are pretty darn impressive!
Blind and Deaf Dog 'Punching' Friends in Faces Has Internet in Hysterics
"He looks like he's having the best time ever," said one TikTok user.
Dog Who Rocks Adorable Knitted Ears Finds Forever Home
Most of us think our dogs are the most special — and in their own ways, they are. We might think they’re the cutest at the dog park, or they just wear their winter jacket better than the Pomeranian down the street. But most of our pets don’t turn heads like a 2-year-old pit bull […] The post Dog Who Rocks Adorable Knitted Ears Finds Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com
Dogs' Relationship Revealed by DNA Test Has the Family Mindblown
TikTok user @milkkarten recently posted an anniversary video celebrating the two dogs they adopted two years ago. This TikToker adopted the two thinking they were sisters. And by the looks of it, we would’ve believed that. They were attached to each other’s hips, doing everything together. But one...
Upworthy
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 2, 2022. It has since been updated. When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
One Green Planet
Dog Rescued After 500 Days in Shelter, and Her Joy is Contagious! [Video]
The holidays are an exciting time! Just ask this lovely girl Bonita who found her furever home just in time for the holidays last year. Seeing her pure joy and excitement will make you want to add a furry companion to your family yourself. If and when you do decide to welcome a pet, consider adopting. We think Bonita’s contagious joy makes the case for itself. Just look at how happy she is to be leaving the shelter.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Attempt to Play with Deaf Pup at Day Care Couldn't Be Sweeter
There are dozens of dogs that usually go to doggy daycare. Because of this, there is never a shortage of dogs to play with. And just as you see it at recess, dogs tend to gravitate toward their friends or potential friends. Sometimes it works out...only sometimes. One puppy, in...
Cat Who Gags at Human Food Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Dramatic'
"Our food critic queen," praised one user.
Toddler Raised Alongside Five German Shepherds 'Thinks She's a Dog'
Ashley Shell said her daughter has been found "splashing in the dog's water or trying to eat their food."
A cute video of a loyal dog helping its disabled dog companion.
In a world full of sadness and despair, a heartwarming video is bringing joy and hope to people everywhere. Recently, a video of a loyal dog helping its disabled dog companion has gone viral.
Comments / 0