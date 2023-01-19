Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
iBerkshires.com
Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region
Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
Snow emergencies issued as heavier than forecast snow falls
More snow is coming down than originally forecast, and some communities are issuing snow emergencies or travel advisories.
1/22/2023: More wintry weather tonight & Monday
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: The next winter storm rolls in tonight, with things getting underway between 6 and 8 pm for most. The valleys may start off as rain or wintry mix, but the mountains will see snow from start to finish. Most everyone flips over to all snow by […]
How many miles do you drive? Ohio might want to tax you for them: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. We’re talking about how to pay for roads in an...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities for accumulating snow, low visibility and slick roads. Use caution!
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
Snow Could Pound All of New York State Later This Week
Sunday provides a change in the weather pattern for New York state, especially if you live off Lake Erie or Lake Ontario. The temperatures in the 40's likely won't be around for a while. The highs won't escape the mid-30's and snow will blanket regions into Monday, especially for those...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
NECN
Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More
Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
New England Today
