Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
CLEVELAND, OH
iBerkshires.com

Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region

Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Cleveland.com

Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
CLEVELAND, OH
NEWS10 ABC

1/22/2023: More wintry weather tonight & Monday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: The next winter storm rolls in tonight, with things getting underway between 6 and 8 pm for most. The valleys may start off as rain or wintry mix, but the mountains will see snow from start to finish. Most everyone flips over to all snow by […]
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
NECN

Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More

Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
MAINE STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
OHIO STATE
New England Today

Wild Moments with Vermont Nature Photographer Roger Irwin

When he was 11, Roger Irwin’s parents opened their Vermont home to a pair of working photographers from New York City who were on assignment for Vermont Life. The visit was just two days long, but for Irwin it was life-changing. Fascinated, he soon started crafting his own stories, but it took decades (and semi-retirement) for Irwin to pick up a camera again. Now 72, he still finds time to pursue and capture the woods and wildlife of New England. Over the years Irwin’s intimate nature images have graced multiple covers of Northern Woodlands magazine and been featured by the Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. “It’s my passion,” he says, “and I just want people to see what I’ve been lucky enough to see.”
VERMONT STATE
Cleveland.com

Don’t wallow in ‘climate guilt!’ Let’s aim for big industry changes that have the greatest impact: Maple Buescher

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I was sitting in a sea of glowing red taillights in December, when my skin began to crawl. I was in the back of a pack of hundreds of cars sprawling half a dozen lanes on Mayfield Road, idling at a red light, while dozens more cars sped past us through the intersection. It was a cold day, and I could see the exhaust fumes from the dozens of cars in front of me, pumping out pound after pound of carbon dioxide. They looked like miniature smokestacks, flooding the air with thick clouds of gasses that our world can’t fully absorb.
OHIO STATE
