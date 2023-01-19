Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
CUBS FALL TO A&M CONSOLIDATED ON THE ROAD 58-35
Next Up: Cubs host Bryan Rudder Tuesday 6:30pm (6:15pm on KWHI)
kwhi.com
REUNION AND CONFERENCE COMING TO LA GRANGE
The Texas Antique Gas Engine Reunion and the Texas Blacksmithing Conference are coming to La Grange next weekend. The reunion and the conference are going to be held Friday, January 27, thru Saturday, January 28, at the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center at 250 West Fairgrounds in La Grange.
bvmsports.com
Trevor Goosby will live out childhood dreams at Texas
MELISSA, Texas (BVM) –Sometimes, football just runs in the genes. That is the case for Melissa High School offensive tackle Trevor Goosby. His father Michael made it to the league and his great uncle is the legendary Dick “Night Train” Lane. It was only natural for Trevor to fall in line.
The Daily South
Jared Padalecki And Wife Genevieve Chose "Slower Pace" Of Texas Over Los Angeles
Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve belong to a growing number of celebrities who decided to trade in their Hollywood digs to raise their families in the South. The Padaleckis, who met on the set of the cult TV show Supernatural, currently reside in Austin with their three children and three dogs. The couple relocated from Los Angeles to the Texas capital in 2010, and purchased their current home in 2012—long before Covid pushed a wave of stars from California to Texas.
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
kwhi.com
BLINN ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SAM HOUSTON STATE
The Blinn College District and Sam Houston State University announced a new transfer partnership on Friday that will allow students to earn their associate degrees from Blinn before seamlessly completing their bachelor’s degrees at Sam Houston State. The partnership includes pathways to bachelor’s degrees in:. agriculture, animal science,...
kwhi.com
BLINN LIVESTOCK JUDGING PLACES SIXTH AT NWSS
The Blinn College livestock judging team placed sixth among community colleges at the prestigious National Western Stock Show (NWSS) held recently in Denver, Colorado. Blinn totaled 4,665 points in the contest, which included judging cattle, feedlot cattle, swine, and sheep/goats. The NWSS was Blinn’s first competition for 2023. Blinn...
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
Best mac & cheese in Texas can be found at this Austin eatery
There are a few sides in the food world that are above the rest, mashed potatoes, rice and beans, and salads, but, there's something about macaroni and cheese tastiness and insane versatility.
Not from Texas? Strange things that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange -- and you’re not alone.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
kwhi.com
TWO FILINGS FOR BURTON SCHOOL BOARD
A current Burton ISD trustee and a former one have filed for election to the school board this spring. As of this (Friday) morning, Donna Boehnemann Putnam and Ande Bostain have formally filed. Putnam has served on the Burton School Board since her election in November 2020. Bostain was elected...
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
austinmonthly.com
Meteorologist Allison Miller Busts a Move with Her Spirited “Dance Forecasts”
From historic freezes to triple-digit heat, Austin weather is consistently inconsistent—and often a source of stress. But local TV personality Allison Miller has found a way to spice up her daily forecasts for locals. In the last two years, the morning anchor and meteorologist for CBS Austin has gained popularity for posting “dance forecasts,” which she shares on social media (@allisonmillertv). From a “Jailhouse Rock”–themed shimmy on Elvis’ birthday to a sped-up remix of The Neighborhood’s “Sweater Weather” on a chilly day to Smash Mouth’s “Walking on the Sun” in the blazing summer, Miller’s popular forecasts add joy, humor, and rhythm into a normally mundane topic. Here, we caught up with Miller (who also moonlights as a dance instructor at the YMCA) to hear more about her festive forecasts.
myaggienation.com
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Austin-San Antonio corridor's growth boosts developments, inches closer to forming a metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAYOR’S RACE TO BE CONTESTED
There will be a contested race for mayor of Brenham. Keith Hofmann filed on Wednesday to run for mayor, along with Ward 3 Councilmember Atwood Kenjura. Hofmann, formerly of Houston, was the chief executive officer for VeraLink Solutions, LLC and launched an independent oil and gas company. He studied finance at the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
Comments / 0