The PS VR2 is set to launch in just over a month, and Sony this week has officially revealed a full list of launch titles for the upcoming VR headset. This includes 13 new games that were previously unknown to be part of the launch lineup. Tetris Effect: Connected happens to be one of those titles. So if you have enjoyed this game on PS4 and while using the original PS VR, you can continue enjoying it with the new hardware.

2 DAYS AGO