Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Android Headlines
How to improve battery life on Apple's Watch Ultra & Series 8
The Apple Watch’s battery life isn’t the best, though the Watch Ultra does have some pretty decent battery life. Especially when compared to other watches that last months or even years on a charge. But as far as smartwatches go, the Apple Watch does quite well on battery life.
Android Headlines
Razer just made the Kishi V2 controller infinitely more useful
The Razer Kishi V2 just became even better than it already was, thanks to new compatibility with touch-only games. Last year, Razer launched the second version of its highly praised Kishi mobile controller. The updated design was not only more comfortable to hold, but it also opened up use to more phones.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro
In this article, we’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro. We’ve already compared the iPhone 14 Pro Max with Huawei’s best offering at the moment, and it’s time to see how the ‘Plus’ model compares. Both of these smartphones are quite large, so if you’re into more compact devices, these two probably won’t interest you. Both of these phones are quite compelling, but they are notably different.
Android Headlines
Android 13 is available for Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2020 model
In early December, Samsung released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The new Android version was initially available for the refreshed 2022 model of the tablet. More than a month later, the original 2020 model is also getting the big Android update. The Galaxy Tab S6...
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Android Headlines
Twitter for Android gets 'For you' & 'Following' tabs
As some of you may have heard, Twitter made some changes to the iOS app recently. The company changed up the way we switch between the chronological and algorithmic feed. Well, those changes just arrived to Android as well. Twitter for Android has received ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tabs.
Android Headlines
Tetris Effect is 1 of 13 new launch titles revealed for PS VR2
The PS VR2 is set to launch in just over a month, and Sony this week has officially revealed a full list of launch titles for the upcoming VR headset. This includes 13 new games that were previously unknown to be part of the launch lineup. Tetris Effect: Connected happens to be one of those titles. So if you have enjoyed this game on PS4 and while using the original PS VR, you can continue enjoying it with the new hardware.
Android Headlines
How to redeem a code in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact is a free-to-play game, which means it relies on a few different in-game currencies, and most of these you can redeem a code to acquire. It’s also a game with a great many things to do, and a large roster of characters, as well as a pretty decent arsenal of weapons and a huge collection of materials. And almost all of it can be purchased using these in-game currencies.
Android Headlines
Spotify asks EU for “swift and decisive” action against Apple monopoly
Spotify and seven other companies have written a letter to the European Commission to complain against the Apple monopoly and its strategies for curbing competition. These companies believe that Apple is benefiting from an unfair advantage and ask for “swift and decisive” actions. The music streaming company filed...
Android Headlines
Global Xiaomi 13 & 13 Pro make one step closer to launch
The global Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro models have now made one step closer to launch. Well, we can technically say several steps, as the two devices got certified in several places. The global Xiaomi 13 & 13 Pro make one step closer to launch. Both Xiaomi 13 and...
Android Headlines
Twitter puts third-party clients out of business
It’s now official, Twitter basically put all third-party Twitter clients out of business. About a week ago, the company blocked third-party app access to its platform. It seemed like an error at first, but it was not. It’s now official. Twitter essentially pushed third-party clients out of business...
Android Headlines
Google to lay off more than 12,000 employees
Google parent Alphabet may be the next tech giant to announce a mass layoff. The company is reportedly cutting no less than 12,000 jobs. It hasn’t publicly revealed the plans but according to Reuters, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai broke the news to employees in an internal staff memo earlier today. The publication has seen the note in which Pichai took responsibility for leading the company to this situation.
Android Headlines
WhatsApp will soon enable users to share original quality images
Users of WhatsApp around the world face a peculiar problem when it comes to sharing original quality images. For certain reasons, the social media platform reduces the quality of images sent via its messaging feature. This has made lots of users shy away from sharing pictures using WhatsApp and opt for other sharing services like Nearby Share.
Android Headlines
Galaxy A34 5G passes through FCC on its way to launch
At CES 2023 earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A14 5G as its first Galaxy A model of the year. The company is readying at least a couple more devices in this lineup for launch in the coming months. The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are expected to arrive in March, if not earlier. Both devices have appeared in multiple leaks in the past, and have also picked up a few certifications and regulatory approvals. The former has now cleared the FCC certification process as well.
Android Headlines
January update reaches Galaxy S20 FE, S10 5G, A72 & A52s 5G
A host of Samsung smartphones are receiving the January 2023 Android security patch today. The Korean firm has released the latest security update for the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy XCover 5, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A31, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy A02. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has been already rolled out to dozens of other Galaxy devices.
