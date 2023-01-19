Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
WFPD Officer awarded the Purple Heart
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. awarded Officer Tim Brown with a Purple Heart. Officer Brown suffered a heart attack on October 31, 2021, while he was booking two women into the Cass County Jail. WFPD said the Purple Heart is given to those who...
KFYR-TV
Breckenridge man charged with Wahpeton murder
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Wahpeton Police Dept. announced that an arrest was made in the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger of Breckenridge, MN, was charged with murder and reckless endangerment. WPD said Kruger was identified as a suspect in the case on Jan. 20 by...
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Mayville man takes own life in standoff after attempted search warrant
(Mayville, ND) -- A 59-year old Mayville area man shot and killed himself after authorities converged on his property to serve a search warrant Wednesday evening. The Traill County Sheriff's Office, BCI and the Department of Homeland Security went to the rural Mayville home late Wednesday afternoon to serve the warrant but the man barricaded himself inside a room in a shop building. Grand Forks Regional Swat was called in to assist.
valleynewslive.com
Mapleton discusses snow removal for volunteer fire station
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There have been disagreements growing in the city of Mapleton, stemming from the snow in front of the fire department and who will take care of it. Snow removal has been a longtime issue for many towns and the volunteer fire station says the snow left around the station can hinder their response time where every second matters.
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify these suspects involved in a theft case. CFS#23000214. If you have any info, please contact Officer Joe Mattson at (218) 332-5518 or email him at jmattson@co.ottertail.mn.us. The Fergus Falls Police Department greatly appreciates the help!
valleynewslive.com
Fundraising efforts set up for ND Museum of Art after sculpture stolen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Garden Wheel, a centerpiece sculpture for the North Dakota Museum of Art, was stolen over the Halloween weekend in 2022. Now a GoFundMe page has been set up as they try to replace the artwork. The museum is looking to raise $10,000 for...
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police Looking to identify woman involved in shoplifting incident.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify this female. She was involved in a shoplifting incident. If you have any info, please leave a voicemail for Officer Johnson at (218) 332-5514.
valleynewslive.com
Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning by the Dilworth Police Dept. after leading officers on a chase. Bobbi Wendt was booked on numerous charges in regard to drugs, alcohol and fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle. According to Dilworth PD, an...
valleynewslive.com
One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a stand-off with multiple law enforcement agencies in Traill County Wednesday evening. Authorities say deputies, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security were attempting to serve a search warrant at a rural Mayville residence.
kvrr.com
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing Moorhead man has been found safe
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: Moorhead police have located Jason Radebaugh safe and sound. Previous: Moorhead Police are asking for your help finding a missing person. They say Jason Radebaugh was last seen on Jan. 16 on the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead. Police say...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools release 2022-23 enrollment report; middle and elementary student numbers forecasted to increase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools released their 2022-23 enrollment report, projecting student numbers for the next five years. This includes increased student numbers for middle and elementary while high school numbers are forecasted to decrease. FPS wrote in their report that there could be around...
valleynewslive.com
County Commission appoints new Norman County Sheriff
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Norman County Board of Commissioners has moved forward with appointing a new sheriff. At their regularly scheduled meeting on January 19, the board appointed Chief Deputy Ben Fall as the new Norman County Sheriff. Fall tells Valley News Live the appointment is for the remainder of the term, as outlined by state law.
wdayradionow.com
Grand Forks Regional SWAT team called to Mayville incident
(Mayville, ND) -- Multiple authorities are currently working to resolve a situation developing in Traill County. Officials say multiple different agencies, including the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team, are currently at the scene of a home in Mayville. The reason for the response is not known to the public at this time.
keyzradio.com
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
valleynewslive.com
City leaders tease plans for Fargodome expansion
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney teased plans for remodeling and expanding the Fargodome during the State of the Cities event, including the addition of a convention center. The Fargodome turned 30 years old last month. Since it’s open, it’s hosted more than 3,000 events with...
kvrr.com
Snow & ice sculpture based on children’s book on display in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – There are eight ice sculptures and one made out of snow at West Fargo’s POW/MIA Plaza. The art is made by Jay Ray, Mike Nelson and Josh Zeis. Each ice sculpture is from five blocks of ice weighing 300 pounds each. They were made at the plaza and took 10 hours each to complete. The snow sculpture took 100 hours to finish.
kvrr.com
Fargo organization worried about how ND House bills affect LGBTQ+ community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo organization is worried about how several bills in the North Dakota legislature will affect the LGBTQ community. “I just know North Dakota is better than what these bills make North Dakota look like,” Project RAI Member Kristin Nelson said. Co-founders of Project...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Comments / 2