York County woman enters child endangerment plea in toddler's 2018 death
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, 2 1/2 weeks after jurors acquitted her ex-boyfriend of murder and other charges in the death of her 2-year-old son.Leah Mullinix, 26, entered an open plea to the third-degree felony charge last week in York County Court in the September 2018 death of Dante Mullinix.Last month, jurors deliberated for about two hours before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first- and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the child's death.Bowie had been caring for Mullinix while the...
New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged and suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was arrested on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
explore venango
Two Area Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
local21news.com
Four allegedly spray doe urine on woman in Walmart parking lot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested four individuals who they say sprayed urine on a woman as they drove by her in a Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, the incident happened on Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m. at a Walmart on 1270 York Rd.
Police looking for fugitive suspect
Watsontown, Pa. — The Watsontown Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 35-year-old fugitive wanted on felony charges. Police are attempting to locate Rick Waugaman of Milton. Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5-foot, 11-inches, 200-pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Watsontown Police have six arrest warrants for Waugaman for numerous felony, misdemeanor, and other related offenses. He was charged on Jan. 13 for fleeing police in Watsontown and is also facing charges for harassment, illegal possession of firearms, resisting arrest, and stalking in three separate incidents in November, according to court records. If you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
local21news.com
Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
iheart.com
Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA
Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Georgia man is charged with stealing catalytic converters in five areas of Central Pennsylvania. Officials say the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop near Elizabethtown in Lancaster County. Police believe the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Lee, had just stolen a catalytic converter from a disabled car on the highway. Through phone records, police say they've also been able to connect Lee with similar thefts in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, as well as in Westminster, Maryland. State police have also charged Christopher Heath of York in the case -- they believe he was buying the stolen parts.
Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
Harrisburg landlord admits killing tenant’s friend in dispute
A barber who shot his tenant’s friend after three days of arguments pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in court Friday in a deal with prosecutors to avoid a trial. Frank Morris, 52, admitted to pulling a gun and firing four shots after one of the women in the home charged at him with a broken wine bottle the night of Oct. 14, 2020.
pahomepage.com
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school …. Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference. Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California that killed ten people and wounded at least ten others. Updates: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/ap-police-respond-to-reported-shooting-in-los-angeles-area-city/
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
WGAL
Men arrested, charged in connection with shooting occupied vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have arrested two men in connection with an October 2022 shooting in Harrisburg. Police said Dallas Williams and Daiquan McMullen were charged in connection with the shooting, which happened on Oct. 16 near Linden and Shrub streets. Police said an occupied vehicle was hit multiple times, but no one was injured.
Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for receiving international package of cocaine
WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who admitted to trafficking cocaine shipped from overseas was sentenced in Luzerne County Court. Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Jhon G. Morales, 34, of Gildersleeve Street, to 22 months to four years in state prison on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Morales pled guilty to the charge Sept. 26.
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
local21news.com
Multiple cars broken into at dog park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are advising many to keep their belongings out of sight and their cars locked after two cars were broken into on Friday night. According to Upper Allen Police, the thefts happened at the Upper Allen Dog Park on 321 Gettysburg Pike between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.
abc27.com
Two convicted of rioting for role in 2020 protest after man shot by police
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, two people were convicted on Friday Jan. 20 in regard to a protest that turned into “violence and destruction” in Lancaster, following the death of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by a police officer.
FOX 43
